If abortion is just healthcare, why do people care so much?

'I’ve met thousands of pro-lifers from around the world, and although I’ve had fierce disagreements with some, I’ve never met a single one motivated by wanting to control women’s bodies.'

(LifeSiteNews) — As abortion activists foam at the mouth over the Texas Heartbeat Act, we are once again being treated to a round of all-caps insistence that “abortion is healthcare!” Many Twitter accounts are even tweeting out a dozen or so iterations of this statement stacked atop one another, as if this is an effective way of budging the unconvinced. And nowhere, of course, is there any actual discussion about what abortion is. If it is just healthcare, after all, then why are people so exercised about it?

Most critiques of pro-lifers have been asinine and have again entirely avoided the point. For example, at the online magazine The Bulwark, American journalist Jonathan V. Last bargled on a bit about the pandemic, conflated unrelated issues that progressives like to file under the label “pro-life” to avoid talking about abortion, and then insisted that most pro-life activists simply want to control women’s bodies.

The NARAL talking points rather give it away, don’t they? I’ve met thousands of pro-lifers from around the world, and although I’ve had fierce disagreements with some, I’ve never met a single one motivated by wanting to control women’s bodies.

This is the sort of thing that abortion activists and their allies desperately want to be true because, again, it allows them to ignore the real motives of pro-lifers—that we oppose the cruel and violent physical destruction of developing human beings in the womb—and allows them to make sweet memes about The Resistance and A Handmaid’s Tale.

Spoiler Alert: The ones killing babies in this story are not the good guys, no matter how many times you throw the word “patriarchy” around.

The reality is that the abortion industry is a horror show from start to finish. Baby girls are killed because they are girls. Skulls are crushed, limbs twisted off, body parts kept intact for experimentation. Abortion stories are never happy, no matter how hard the media attempts to paint a clown-face on the hard-edged tragedies of our post-sexual revolution culture. There is always grief, anger, tears, and always, always dead children.

At the UK’s Birmingham Hospital recently, for example, an unidentified mother made the news after choosing to have one of her twins aborted after scans showed he or she wasn’t growing properly. But as Gript reported:

Both babies ended up dying after the botched abortion in which surgeons mistakenly targeted the wrong twin, which took place in in 2019 at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust. The devastating incident was one of 700 NHS errors which resulted in deaths across England, a new report has revealed. The babies’ deaths were revealed during a Freedom of Information Act survey, the Sunday Express reports… … Dr Fiona Reynolds, chief medical officer at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Trust, described the abortion which took the lives of both twins as a “highly specialised fetal procedure” during which a “fatal error occurred.” “A full and comprehensive investigation was carried out swiftly after this tragic case and the findings were shared with the family, along with our sincere apologies and condolences,” she said. “The outcome of that thorough review has led to a new protocol being developed to decrease the likelihood of such an incident happening again,” she stated.

That, abortion activists, is your “healthcare”: Dead twins. Dead babies. Grieving parents. Sure, it was a “mistake”—or “fatal error.” Only one of the twins was supposed to die, not both. That, to abortion activists, is “successful” healthcare—one dead twin.

This isn’t healthcare, it’s carnage. And pathetic columnists like Last have the guts to stare at this sky-high pile of tiny corpses, turn away, and snivel: “Why do they want to control women’s bodies so much?”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

