January 6: The day Democrats established a police state in America

The globalist elites and their political puppets were given the public relations gift of a generation with which to destroy their enemies, and they weren't about to squander it.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — January 6 has become the latest American secular holiday of our godless political elite. It is now a day when globalist corporate interests and their stooge politicians virtue-signal their funerary recollections of the day when white supremacists violently tried to overturn the election.

That this is factually inaccurate is quickly buried online with a squirt of patented Big Tech censorship sanitizer.

But as hard as Big Tech tries, it can’t erase the real memories imprinted on my mind and on the minds of millions of “deplorable” Americans.

My memory of what really happened that day was triggered by the picture at the top of this story, a remarkable picture taken by LifeSite’s own Jim Hale. It encapsulates the final descent of our government into despotic tyranny.

On January 6, I was there. I attended the “Stop the Steal” rally and covered the day’s events for LifeSiteNews.com. As I stated then, people of all races and creeds had come to Washington, D.C. to protest the blatant and pervasive election fraud that had allowed Joe Biden to be declared the “winner” of the 2020 presidential election.

We will never know exactly how much entrapment and provocation occurred that day at the hands of the unindicted co-conspirators or of infiltrated Antifa members like John Sullivan, and how much was the result of pro-Trump rioters. Suffice it to say that the only person who died because of the riot was unarmed pro-Trump Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.

No one will deny that the violence that erupted at the doors to the Capitol was wrong, no matter who perpetrated it. But the globalist elites and their political puppets were given the public relations gift of a generation with which to destroy their enemies, and they weren’t about to squander it.

Throughout the summer of BLM, Americans had watched horrified as violent mobs rioted, burned, battered, and murdered at their leisure while politicians either joined in, or encouraged the criminals, or at a minimum justified their actions. For anyone who lived in a big city in the United States, it is not an understatement to say that Marxist revolutionary mobs had taken over, and law enforcement was either the direct target or ordered to stand down by complicit and cowardly politicians.

COVID restrictions, so ruthlessly applied to small business owners and churchgoers for the early months of 2020, were completely ignored when the left’s brownshirts were setting fire to America during their “mostly peaceful protests.”

In other words, what Americans witnessed that summer was the real insurrection, the real violent revolution. January 6, 2021 gave the politicians who had fomented the BLM summer of riots — and colluded to weaken election laws to the point where there could be no election integrity to speak of — just what they needed and exactly when they needed it.

It allowed the lawless to pretend they were in favor of law and order.

Much of America saw through their smokescreen. Thanks to brave reporters like Jim Hale and Doug Mainwaring and others at LifeSiteNews.com, we were able to document what really happened and share it with the world, Big Tech censorship notwithstanding.

For me, January 6 has always been and will always be “Three Kings Day”, the Feast of the Epiphany, when the Magi came to worship Jesus and, in Hispanic Catholic tradition, children receive presents from the Three Kings.

But, unfortunately, for me January 6 is now also a day when much of America’s claim to being a nation of laws was stomped underfoot like the angry mob that let out that primordial scream in response to manifestly unjust COVID lockdowns, BLM riots, and election fraud.

As captured in Jim Hale’s masterful picture, the part of America controlled by the global elite had ceased being the land of the free.

All is not lost – it can never be to those who trust in God – but January 6 capped a political year when my political innocence and inherent trust in the rule of law were lost forever.

