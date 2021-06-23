98-year-old Jewish World War II vet produces Christian movie on miracles

June 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — This story is sure to inspire faith in you and your family. Larry Jaffee is 98 years of age, a World War II Marine veteran, and the producer of the new Christian film “The Girl Who Believes In Miracles.” This awesome, family friendly movie is about a little girl that God uses to bring miracles, redemption, and faith to her life and the lives of those around her.

Jaffee told me today on my podcast that the film is based partially on a true story. He says that “the original script was written by the grandfather of a young lady who had a terrible heart condition that the doctor said was not curable and she only had three months to live.” After her family and many other people began to pray for miracles, she recovered without help from the doctors.

Among those praying for the girl was Jaffee’s father, who “promised God that if God saved her life, which He did, that he would write a movie about it.”

While he himself is Jewish, Jaffee mentions that the main message conveyed by this Christian movie is one that both religions share. He states that even though people may wander away from God, returning to Him is always possible, and each of us are called to help others find Him.

Jaffee says that the movie is “a beautiful presentation of showing the other cheek,” which he says should be shared by every person of faith. He describes how young people and mothers of children have reacted positively to the film thus far, and that its message is a faith-filled inspiration of the power of God and of miracles for the entire family.

With movies these days portraying anti-Christian, anti-family views, it’s truly a blessing and a breath of fresh air to have entertainment that can motivate and give value to each one of us. To learn more about the movie, including where you can watch it, visit the website here.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].