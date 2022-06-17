As bizarre as it sounds, drag queens are at the center of our culture divide

From Kamala Harris to local politicians, the Democrats are doing their best to persuade voters that they’re groomers.

(LifeSiteNews) — If you’d told me ten years ago that drag queens would be at the center of our cultural divide in 2022, I would have laughed at you. I suspect most people would have reacted the same way. But here we are—and importantly, Democrats are failing a very basic test.

Most sane people understand that hyper-sexualized entertainment of male cross-dressers engaging in generally grotesque caricatures of women is not for children. I personally don’t think it’s good for anyone, but pretty much everyone beyond the handful of woke parents taking their kids to drag shows recognizes that “adult entertainment” is … well, adult entertainment. If you want to corrupt yourself, that’s one thing. If you want to corrupt children—now we have a problem.

Thus, politicians are presented with what seems like a pretty easy test:

Q: “Do you think children should be exposed to ‘adult entertainment’?”

A: “No. It is for adults.”

That’s all you have to do to alleviate the fears of those who suspect that many Democrats are ready to hand the kids over to the LGBT movement on a silver platter and put them in charge of school curriculums. But whaddaya know—the Democrats won’t do it. From drag queen-hugging Vice President Kamala Harris’s attendance at DC Pride, where hundreds of children were exposed to adult sex fetishes and nudity, to local politicians, the Democrats are doing their best to persuade voters that they’re… well, groomers.

**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

First there was California State Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco (of course), who responded to the Dallas “Drag your kids to pride” event by noting: “This guy just gave me a bill idea: Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.” In other words, Wiener not only supports kids being exposed to these shows, he’d like to make it mandatory. Clearly, he believes that the LGBT movement’s position is strong enough that he can say the quiet part out loud. In San Francisco that might be the case, but I suspect most Americans feel quite differently about it.

Lest you feel that Scott Wiener is simply an aptly named anomaly, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel came out on June 15 to address the raging controversies over drag shows for kids. Those upset by this, she said, were upset about “fake issues” because “drag queens are fun” and “make everything better.” This fake issue, she noted, was a nothingburger that parents should not be getting worked up about.

“[You] know what is not a problem for kids seeking a good education?” Nessel asked during her recent speech in Lansing for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. “Drag queens. Drag queens are entertainment. And you know what I’ll say that was totally not poll tested, I’d say this: A drag queen for every school.” Nessel, like Wiener, is gay. Both are willing to say not only that drag shows for children are acceptable, but that they are good. New York Representative Caroline Maloney echoed similar statements earlier this year, stating that Drag Queen Storytime is an example of a “well-rounded education.”

As activist Christopher Rufo noted on Twitter: “Politicians have gone from promising “a chicken in every pot” to “a drag queen in every school.” Voters are watching, and Nessel is right—those sentiments weren’t poll-tested.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

