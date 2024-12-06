A gift of music during our Christmas campaign: O Holy Night

As we approach the joyous feast of Christmas, LifeSiteNews' Christina Rossini has recorded a beautiful hymn for all our supporters – please enjoy her beautiful rendition of 'O Holy Night.'

(LifeSiteNews) — As we approach the joyous feast of Christmas, LifeSiteNews’ Christina Rossini has recorded a beautiful hymn for all our supporters – please enjoy her rendition of “O Holy Night.”

After you listen, please prayerfully consider leaving a generous gift to LifeSite today.

We are honored to have fantastic staff like Christina at LifeSiteNews who care so deeply about our mission.

As our Christmas campaign gathers momentum, we hope you will show your support for our mission too – it is only made possible because of people like you.

We are so grateful for your support.

God bless you and yours,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

P.S. By supporting LifeSiteNews today, you help us build for an even more effective 2025.

If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (888) 678-6008 ext. 1.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











