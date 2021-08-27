‘We will enter into the time of the Apocalypse’: Bishop Schneider warned about vaccine mandates

Bishop Schneider told LifeSite that should there be a mandatory global vaccine for coronavirus derived from cell lines from aborted babies, “then we will enter into the time of the Apocalypse.”

(LifeSiteNews) – In an interview with LifeSiteNews in October 2020, Bishop Athanasius Schneider laid out an “apocalypse” scenario regarding forced global vaccines derived from aborted babies. Now, as governments throughout the world including France, Italy, Australia, Canada, and the United States, just to name a few, are beginning to or have already mandated the abortion-tainted COVID jab, His Excellency’s words couldn’t have been any more prophetic.

He explained it this way. He said:

Maybe I’m wrong, but I have the suspicion that partly this COVID situation was created not only to implement a new dictatorship and control of the population, but in some way to legalize abortion globally – the killing of unborn babies – so that the entire planet will be collaborating in the process of killing babies through the vaccine which will use parts of aborted babies. The vaccine will be imposed and obligatory – so that you cannot work, travel, go to school without it, obliging the entire population to receive the vaccine, but the only vaccine will be that made with cells from aborted babies. Perhaps they will not accept other vaccines, and they will lie, saying that these are not effective, that the only effective vaccine will be from aborted babies. I am not affirming now that this will happen, but it is my suspicion: it appears to me realistic that this could come. This is for me the last step of Satanism: that Satan and the world government – ultimately the masonic world government – will oblige all, even the Church, to accept abortion in this way. And therefore we must resist very strongly against this, if it comes. We must even accept to be martyrs.

“And therefore we must resist very strongly against this, if it comes. We must even accept to be martyrs.” Wow. Are we ready for this? The only preparation can be making sure we are in the state of grace with fervent prayer and penance.

But it is after he says this that Bishop Schneider comes to the most grievous part. He says that “Unfortunately, some Bishops, even good Bishops and priests, are already presenting what for me is a sophism in justifying that you can accept this vaccine from aborted babies according to moral principles.”

A sophism is “a clever but false argument, especially one used deliberately to deceive.”

So Bishop Schneider says some bishops, even good ones, are “making a huge explanation, to me in a sophistic manner, of the principle of moral cooperation only, without your will, without your consent. But this is for me as sophism which cannot be applied to this concrete case, because it is evident to simple common sense that when you know this – that this vaccine is from aborted babies – then you cannot apply this moral principle, or theory, to this concrete case. And therefore we have to be very careful not to be induced into error because of this sophistic argument, even when it comes from good, traditional priests. This is the danger, and we have to resist this.”

And this is truly the case. All over the world today we have the vast majority of bishops pushing for a vaccine regardless of whether or not it is derived using the cells lines of aborted babies. As LifeSite has reported, the whole Bishops conference of England and Wales has stated that Catholics have a “prima facie duty to be vaccinated” referring to a vaccine for Coronavirus. “The Catholic Church strongly supports vaccination and regards Catholics as having a prima facie duty to be vaccinated, not only for the sake of their own health but also out of solidarity with others, especially the most vulnerable,” the letter released Thursday, July 30 states. “We believe that there is a moral obligation to guarantee the vaccination coverage necessary for the safety of others. This is especially important for the discovery of a vaccine against COVID-19,” the bishops continue.

The corrupted Vatican Pontifical Academy for Life put out a document in 2017 which claims there is a “moral obligation to guarantee the vaccination coverage necessary for the safety of others,” and adds “all clinically recommended vaccinations can be used with a clear conscience and that the use of such vaccines does not signify some sort of cooperation with voluntary abortion.”

On the other hand, in an open letter published in May, several Catholic Cardinals and bishops led by former papal nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò and Cardinals Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, Joseph Zen, and Janis Pujats said that “for Catholics it is morally unacceptable to develop or use vaccines derived from material from aborted fetuses.”

Additionally, at the May 2020 Rome Life Forum Cardinal Raymond Burke said: “It must be clear that it is never morally justified to develop a vaccine through the use of the cell lines of aborted fetuses.” He added that forced vaccines violate the “integrity of citizens.”

In the wake of the statement from the UK bishops, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, reiterated his opposition to vaccines created using cell lines from aborted babies. “I renew my call that we reject any vaccine that is developed using aborted children,” Strickland tweeted.

“Even if it originated decades ago it still means a child’s life was ended before it was born & then their body was used as spare parts. We will never end abortion if we do not END THIS EVIL!”

More than 870,000 people have signed LifeSiteNews’ petition calling on governments around the world not to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory.

We now have the scenario of cardinals against cardinals and bishops against bishops predicted in the approved vision of Our Lady to Sr. Agnes Sasagawa in Akita Japan. On October 13, 1973 Our Lady told Sr. Sasagawa, “The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres…churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.”

But corruption in the hierarchy was predicted from the beginning of the Church. In Acts, St. Luke writes, “I know that, after my departure, ravening wolves will enter in among you, not sparing the flock. And of your own selves shall arise men speaking perverse things, to draw away disciples after them.” Acts 20:29-30

Bishop Schneider did hope that his scenario of a forced global vaccine using aborted baby cells in its manufacture would not come to pass. He said, “But I hope that this will not come at a global level. When this does come, then we will enter into the time of the Apocalypse. In a time of Apocalypse, of which we already now have some signs, we must invoke evermore the angels, Saint Michael Archangel, and the message of Our Lady of Fatima that is becoming ever more timely and necessary.”

And at such times the lay faithful are often left wondering what can we do when facing insanity from bishops and Cardinals and even the Pope. But we have been given an answer. That answer came in response to LifeSite reporter Stephen Kokx asking Archbishop Viganò what the faithful can do in an open letter published at Catholic Family News. I will read you part of Archbishop Viganò’s reply.

One of my most cherished privileges in my nearly quarter century at LifeSite has been giving my voice to Archbishop Viganò, this courageous soldier for Christ who apart from praying the rosary with us recently has never spoken in public but gives us his counsel only in letters.

I will conclude with his words:

“We cannot judge our pastors for their intentions, nor suppose that all of them are corrupt in faith and morals; on the contrary, we can hope that many of them, hitherto intimidated and silent, will understand, as confusion and apostasy continue to spread, the deception to which they have been subjected and will finally shake off their slumber. There are many laity who are raising their voice; others will necessarily follow, together with good priests, certainly present in every diocese. This awakening of the Church militant — I would dare to call it almost a resurrection — is necessary, urgent and inevitable: no son tolerates his mother being outraged by the servants, or his father being tyrannized by the administrators of his goods. The Lord offers us, in these painful situations, the possibility of being His allies in fighting this holy battle under His banner: the King Who is victorious over error and death permits us to share the honor of triumphal victory and the eternal reward that derives from it, after having endured and suffered with Him. “But in order to deserve the immortal glory of Heaven we are called to rediscover — in an emasculated age devoid of values such as honor, faithfulness to one’s word, and heroism — a fundamental aspect of the faith of every baptized person: the Christian life is a militia, and with the Sacrament of Confirmation we are called to be soldiers of Christ, under whose insignia we must fight. Of course, in most cases it is essentially a spiritual battle, but over the course of history we have seen how often, faced with the violation of the sovereign rights of God and the liberty of the Church, it was also necessary to take up arms: we are taught this by the strenuous resistance to repel the Islamic invasions in Lepanto and on the outskirts of Vienna, the persecution of the Cristeros in Mexico, of the Catholics in Spain, and even today by the cruel war against Christians throughout the world. Never as today can we understand the theological hatred coming from the enemies of God, inspired by Satan. The attack on everything that recalls the Cross of Christ — on Virtue, on the Good and the Beautiful, on purity — must spur us to get up, in a leap of pride, in order to claim our right not only not to be persecuted by our external enemies but also and above all to have strong and courageous pastors, holy and God-fearing, who will do exactly what their predecessors have done for centuries: preach the Gospel of Christ, convert individuals and nations, and expand the Kingdom of the living and true God throughout the world. “The lay faithful today have a sacred task: to comfort good priests and good bishops, gathering like sheep around their shepherds. Give them hospitality, help them, console them in their trials. Create community in which murmuring and division do not predominate, but rather fraternal charity in the bond of Faith. And since in the order established by God subjects owe obedience to authority and cannot do otherwise than resist it when it abuses its power, no fault will be attributed to them for the infidelity of their leaders, on whom rests the very serious responsibility for the way in which they exercise the vicarious power which has been given to them. We must not rebel, but oppose; we must not be pleased with the errors of our pastors, but pray for them and admonish them respectfully; we must not question their authority but the way in which they use it. “I am certain, with a certainty that comes to me from Faith, that the Lord will not fail to reward our fidelity, after having punished us for the faults of the men of the Church, granting us holy priests, holy bishops, holy cardinals, and above all a holy Pope. But these saints will arise from our families, from our communities, from our churches: families, communities, and churches in which the grace of God must be cultivated with constant prayer, with the frequenting of Holy Mass and the Sacraments, with the offering of sacrifices and penances that the Communion of Saints permits us to offer to the Divine Majesty in order to expiate our sins and those of our brethren, including those who exercise authority. The laity have a fundamental role in this, guarding the Faith within their families, in such a way that our young people who are educated in love and in the fear of God may one day be responsible fathers and mothers, but also worthy ministers of the Lord, His heralds in the male and female religious orders, and His apostles in civil society. “The cure for rebellion is obedience. The cure for heresy is faithfulness to the teaching of Tradition. The cure for schism is filial devotion for the Sacred Pastors. The cure for apostasy is love for God and His Most Holy Mother. The cure for vice is the humble practice of virtue. The cure for the corruption of morals is to live constantly in the presence of God. But obedience cannot be perverted into stolid servility; respect for authority cannot be perverted into the obeisance of the court. And let’s not forget that if it is the duty of the laity to obey their Pastors, it is even a more grave duty of the Pastors to obey God.”

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

