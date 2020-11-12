A new ‘creed to Pope Francis’ prayed at Mass in Mexico

November 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a “creed to Pope Francis” recited after a Sunday Mass in October, a priest led his congregation to profess a belief in the personal magisterium of Pope Francis. The creed went so far as to say that Francis’s “personal opinions reflect the evangelical attitude of the believers in Christ,” and that Francis’s magisterium is “in perfect harmony with the faith and morals of the Church.”

LifeSite reached out in Spanish to the parish via Facebook but has received no reply.

In a Facebook Live recording of the Mass on Sunday, October 25, at St. Augustine’s Church in Jalisco, Mexico, the priest can be seen concluding his Mass with the “creed to Pope Francis” that he recited, leading the congregants. A full translation of the creed was posted to the website NovusOrdoWatch and LifeSiteNews has confirmed the translation as accurate.

The full translation reads: