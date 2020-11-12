John-Henry Westen

A new ‘creed to Pope Francis’ prayed at Mass in Mexico

'I believe in his magisterium, which is in perfect harmony with the faith and morals of the Church. I believe that his personal opinions reflect the evangelical attitude of the believers in Christ. I reject all offenses, aspersions, and insults towards his person.'
Thu Nov 12, 2020 - 7:05 pm EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
November 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a creed to Pope Francis recited after a Sunday Mass in October, a priest led his congregation to profess a belief in the personal magisterium of Pope Francis. The creed went so far as to say that Francis’s “personal opinions reflect the evangelical attitude of the believers in Christ,” and that Francis’s magisterium is “in perfect harmony with the faith and morals of the Church.” 

LifeSite reached out in Spanish to the parish via Facebook but has received no reply. 

In a Facebook Live recording of the Mass oSundayOctober 25, at St. Augustine’s Church in JaliscoMexico, the priest can be seen concluding his Mass with the creed to Pope Francis that he recited, leading the congregants. A full translation of the creed was posted to the website NovusOrdoWatch and LifeSiteNews has confirmed the translation as accurate. 

The full translation reads: 

I believe in Pope Francis as the legitimate Successor of the Apostle Peter. I believe that the Holy Ghost speaks to the Church through him. I believe that he guides the Catholic Church as a true Pastor. I believe that he is diligently concerned with all of humanity, because we are all brothers and sons of God. I believe in his magisterium, which is in perfect harmony with the faith and morals of the Church. I believe that his personal opinions reflect the evangelical attitude of the believers in Christ. I reject all offenses, aspersions, and insults towards his person. As for those who reject his authority, I affirm that they are in ecclesiastical error as much as in error of communion. 

We ask all of this of Thee, O Lord, through Jesus Christ Our Lord. 

