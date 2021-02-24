A promising treatment for COVID you’ve likely never heard of

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Dr. Carmen Wheatley and I sit down for an interesting conversation on a new and effective treatments against the coronavirus.

Dr. Wheatley is the director of a cancer charity Orthomolecular Oncology, as well as a medical researcher and specialist in cobalamin (vitamin B12), which she says has been shown to be a promising cure to combat a significant number of illnesses.

She discovered from decades-long scientific literature that B12 was used not only in patients who had deficiency in the vitamin in their body, but also to treat polio, rheumatoid arthritis, leprosy, cyanide poisoning, and more. The doctor discovered that cases where it is used against cyanide poisoning, which causes sepsis, create a link to COVID.

Wheatley tells me that those who die from coronavirus actually die from this septic shock. In sepsis, “you have serial organ failure and very often the liver, the kidneys and the lungs will fail,” which leads to the entire body and immune system being unable to respond to the virus. She conjectured that if vitamin B12 was able to help those patients with cyanide poisoning without them having to enter the ICU, it could also possibly work against COVID.

Besides this parallel in the studies, Dr. Wheatley also discovered some other properties in cobalamin which counter the coronavirus. For example, she mentions that patients with COVID “have very low numbers of what are known as natural killer cells,” and when given B12, these cells are boosted. Moreover, the vitamin also is critical in producing antibodies.

Wheatley says that cobalamin is effective more than vaccines since the shots are “only as good as the immune system it challenges.” So, if a person’s immunity is deficient in vitamin B12, the vaccine will not prevent any disease but may cause an adverse reaction.

As noted in our interview, over-the counter vitamins will not work to counter the virus due to their low potency, and Wheatley says that even when you take more doses they will not act against COVID. She does suggest, though, that those who are healthy enough not to go to the hospital “get some liposomal B12 as methylcobalamin to begin with.” But for more serious cases, higher doses may need to be given through IV or injection either at home or at the hospital, following doctors’ orders.

In answering why the medical system is not promoting COVID cures such as cobalamin, hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin, Wheatley notes that we are “dominated by the Big Pharma paradigm.” She says that this monopoly of large pharmaceutical companies inside the healthcare industry has led to the bankruptcy of these systems. The doctor gives some history of medicine, which demonstrates that simple cures like vitamin B12 can be effective solutions to difficult problems.

Dr. Wheatley calls on “doctors … to take courage” and look to this treatment for the virus. She also discovered that cobalamin has not only indirect effects to regulate the immune system, but is also directly antiviral not only against COVID, but other diseases. She calls it a “God given … pan-antiviral.”

Lastly, Wheatley states that one of the things which troubles her the most regarding the reaction to COVID-19 was “that governments were not issuing … general common sense [to] boost your immune system.” She says that “governments seem to act as if they own your immune system and that … you’re not safe unless you have treatments [or] vaccines” promoted by Big Pharma.

Dr. Wheatley concludes that people must take individual steps to fortify their own immunity to the disease “by doing B12 in the form, taking vitamin C, taking [vitamin] D and other things like selenium and zinc,” as well as other herbal and natural antivirals, which have all shown to be effective treatments and preventive measures.

