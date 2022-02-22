A voluntary demise: The Chinese are contracepting themselves out of existence 

China is nearing irreversible population decline, but it’s not because of decades of forced abortions and sterilizations.

BEIJING (LifeSiteNews) – If you look at population stats for China, one startling thing jumps out: It is not the one-child policy, with all its forced abortions and sterilizations, that led to the decline of China’s growth rate.

It is voluntary contraception.

Despite decades of brutally forced abortions and sterilizations, the demise of the Chinese people will be by choice.

It was not in 1980, when the enforcement of China’s one-child policy went into effect, that the growth rate dropped. It was a decade before, in 1970 — right after oral contraceptives became available — that the country’s growth rate underwent a fairly sharp, steady decline until about 1981. The growth rate then saw an overall increase until 1988, after which the growth rate steadily declined, but not as sharply as during the 1970’s.

Now, despite a population size that is more than four times that of the United States, China has a growth rate slightly less than that of the US. As of 2020, China’s growth rate was at 0.226 percent, versus the United States’ 0.351.

In fact, according to data released this January, China could now sink below the threshold of growth this year, and its population could begin to shrink. Yong Cai, a demographer at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, predicts that “China’s population decline will be rapid.”

Some are cautioning that the trend could become irreversible.

Experts are warning that the blow to population growth could hurt China’s economy over the long term. Japan Times reported that China’s aim to become the world’s most “rich and powerful country” by 2049, on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, is threatened.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stop Communist China...BUY LOCAL! Show Petition Text 17583 have signed the petition. Let's get to 20000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) commits genocide (the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region), has committed forced abortions (the one-child policy), allowed COVID to be spread across the world with their lies, allows dangerous sweatshops to operate, and suppresses their people's freedoms and faith (think of Hong Kong and, separately, the persecution of Christians, Muslims and member of Falun Gong). The CCP is an evil organization and needs to be stopped! Please SIGN and pledge to try to BUY LOCAL, rather than give your hard-earned money to the lying, COVID-spreading, genocidal, abortion-forcing, freedom-suppressing Chinese Communist Party. With the Beijing Olympics now underway, the CCP is only interested in one thing: gaining the respect and admiration of the rest of the world. But, the CCP is only deserving of disgrace and rebuke, not respect or admiration. So, we must raise our voices against their shameful lies, murders and reign of tyranny. And, we must also do what can to hit them where it hurts -- in the pocketbook! Please SIGN and pledge to try to BUY LOCAL, rather than give your hard-earned money to the lying, genocidal, abortion-forcing, freedom-suppressing Chinese Communist Party. Pledging to buy local, or to buying products from anywhere but China, might present a challenge as everyone will have to make a concerted effort to look at the labels of their purchases, and maybe pay a little more for a product made outside China. But, this is something which every man, woman and child can do to protest the manifest evil which the Chinese Communist Party, as distinct from the Chinese people, is responsible for. Please SIGN and pledge to try to BUY LOCAL, rather than give your hard-earned money to the lying, genocidal, abortion-forcing, freedom-suppressing Chinese Communist Party. Is Main Street America or High Street Europe, with their lockdowns, censorship, and mandates looking more and more like China because we have allowed ourselves to become addicted to communist labor? Have we allowed cheap goods to take over liberty and justice? This is not a partisan issue, this is about a way of life that ensures a dignified future for workers around the world versus a totalitarian communist system that floods the world with cheap goods and evil ideology… It's time we put our money where our mouth is, and buy local rather than give our money to the CCP. Thank you for SIGNING this pledge to try to BUY LOCAL, or at least try to purchase products not made in China. After signing, please consider SHARING with your like-minded friends, family, parishioners and colleagues. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Communist China’s crimes against humanity stem from its rejection of God: pro-life filmmaker' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/communist-chinas-crimes-against-humanity-stem-from-its-rejection-of-god-pro-life-filmmaker/ 'From forced abortions to surveillance state: Communist China’s plan for global tyranny revealed' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/from-forced-abortions-to-surveillance-state-communist-chinas-plan-for-global-tyranny-revealed/ '‘They are butchering people’: Republican Congressman scorches China’s ‘Genocide Olympics’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/they-are-butchering-people-republican-congressman-scorches-chinas-genocide-olympics 'One of Trump’s last moves: US declares China’s actions against Uyghurs ‘genocide’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/one-of-trumps-last-moves-us-declares-chinas-actions-against-uyghurs-genocide/ 'China tortures Uyghurs in brutal concentration camps to implement ‘One China’ policy, witnesses testify' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/china-tortures-uyghurs-in-brutal-concentration-camps-to-implement-one-china-policy-witnesses-testify/ 'Harrowing film on forced abortion in China receives Oscar nomination for ‘Best Documentary’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/harrowing-film-on-forced-abortion-in-china-receives-oscar-for-best-documentary 'China wants to dominate the world’s economy, and the money-obsessed West is letting it happen' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/china-wants-to-dominate-the-worlds-economy-and-the-money-obsessed-west-is-letting-it-happen/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In fear of the damage such a decline would pose to China’s strength as an economic power, the government just last year upped its child limit to three per family. But, just as when it increased the child limit to two per family in 2016, it appears the measure will be of no avail.

To begin with, decades of selectively aborting baby girls have left a disproportionate number of wifeless Chinese men, and the childbearing pool has shrunk accordingly. In 2020, there were about 35 million more men than women.

But at least just as much of a problem is that even the married do not want children, or are reluctant to have more than one. Last year, a married 31-year-old called Lili (not her real name) by the BBC attested that she had “very few peers” with children, and she herself wanted to “live” her life without the “constant worries” of motherhood.

Ye Liu reported in 2018, after interviewing 82 Chinese women, that “fear” sums up the reason women are not having children. Her focus was on the fear of not being able to adequately provide for one’s children. But it is widely reported that couples commonly balk at the costs involved in child raising, especially because of women’s prospects of being fired once pregnant. Young couples uphold an expectation of a two-income household.

“Lili”, the 31-year old woman interviewed by the BBC said, “If it becomes less competitive for kids to get the resources they need, I might feel more mentally ready and less stressed about having a child.”

Are today’s Chinese of childbearing age better off economically than their grandparents? Undoubtedly so. A new reluctance to have children can be overall summed up in a shift in expectations of material affluence, and a shift in mindset as to what constitutes good “quality of life.” This is certainly mediated in part by a shift in the basis of China’s economy, and available jobs.

But the situation is also — as is the case in all other countries where people are reluctant to have kids, or more than one or two of them — a values problem. And it is not just an overvaluing of material affluence for the well-being of children. It is an undervaluing of children themselves, and what sacrifices are worth making to have them.

Emily Mangiaracina is a Miami-based journalist for LifeSiteNews. She is a 2013 graduate of the University of Florida. Emily is most passionate about the Traditional Latin Mass and promoting the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Share











