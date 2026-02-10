Abortion advocates now want to erase the memory of their victims

The abortion advocates at CLACAI argue that the dead bodies of aborted babies should never be recorded as fetal deaths in official statistics.

(LifeSiteNews) — Abortion advocates loudly insist that the killing of an unborn child is justified in terms of “human rights,” “maternal health,” or “personal choice.” But occasionally a document surfaces that exposes the ugly truth lurking behind this deceptive advertising.

“Best Practices for Defining the Route of Biological Remains Resulting from an Induced Abortion,” released in April 2025 by the Latin American Consortium Against Unsafe Abortion (CLACAI), is just such a document.

The title alone is a masterpiece of misdirection and obfuscation.

The vague, pseudoscientific term “biological remains resulting from an induced abortion” actually refers to the dismembered bodies of the children whose lives have been brutally cut short by an abortion. Calling them “biological remains” is peak dehumanization.

And the nebulous phrase, “best practices for defining the route,” it turns out, is a reference to ways of secretly disposing of the bodies of these tiny victims such that no legal, statistical, social, or symbolic trace of their existence remains.

The CLACAI document, in other words, is a primer on how to destroy any evidence that an abortion has taken place. At one level, this is simply the logical consequence of the incessant efforts of abortion advocates to dehumanize the unborn.

At a deeper lever, it reflects a fanatical desire on the part of those who practice what J.D. Vance recently called “human sacrifice” to hide their crimes from humanity by erasing the child victim from human existence.

Erasing the crime from statistics

The abortion advocates at CLACAI argue that the dead bodies of aborted babies, even if they are capable of surviving outside the womb, should never be recorded as fetal deaths in official statistics. Fetal deaths, they claim, should refer only to “unintentional” deaths, not deaths by induced abortion, of which no note should be taken.

The intent here is obvious. In arguing that abortion-related deaths of children should not be recorded, they are trying to erase all record both the abortions and their victims from the public data.

If the state is to take no notice of their passing, so neither is the larger society, nor history itself, to in any way memorialize their existence. The CLACAI report explicitly discourages any type of funeral service, burial rites, or civil registration of aborted children, the only exception being if the woman specifically and expressly requests it at the time of the abortion. The practical effect of this supposed “best practice” is silent and secret disposal of the body.

No trace of what occurred, physical or otherwise, is allowed to remain.

From dehumanization to commodification

By keeping the bodies of aborted victims out of the registries and out of sight, the way is cleared for the commercialization of fetal tissue. It is a simple fact that when the body of a human being ceases to be recognized as such, ethical barriers collapse.

CLACAI’s proposal fits perfectly into this logic: first the humanity of the child is denied, then all documentary traces are eliminated, and finally the child is reduced to “biological remains,” which can be parted out to the highest bidder.

In fact, the legal framework proposed by CLACAI, where these victims’ bodies are regarded as “waste” or an “available good,” will lead inevitably to the selling of fetal organs and tissue for research, experimentation, or even transplantation. This is not mere speculation. In Communist China, in which respect for the innate dignity of all human beings is notably absent, infants are already being specifically grown for the purpose of transplanting their organs into adults.

It is important to understand that the recent CLACAI document does not appear in isolation. Rather, it forms part of a broader strategy that has been investigated in detail by the Population Research Institute.

As we write in “CLACAI: an Ibero-American network funded by USAID to promote the legalization of abortion,” CLACAI itself is the central node of a transnational network that promotes promoting in Latin America on three different fronts: The legal-political, the media-cultural, and the technical-operational.

Its document on the handling of aborted babies clearly belongs to the third front, the technical-operational. This front is dedicated normalizing abortion as a routine medical act, stripped of all moral, legal, or social consequences.

It is no accident that the same organizations that promote the legalization of abortion are the ones designing protocols to erase the little victims of their acts. They are all part of the same abortion network, all working toward the same ultimate end: to normalize, justify and legalize the killing of innocent unborn children up to birth—and in some cases beyond.

This is where the abortion network model developed by PRI comes into play. It allows us to identify patterns, actors, and strategies that, when viewed in isolation, would go unnoticed. It allows us to meet, and defeat, these efforts before they become law in Latin America. And it is paying dividends in the U.S. as well.

The good news is that Trump has canceled their funding

The Trump administration’s decision to defund all organizations involved in the trafficking or improper handling of human remains is a huge blow to abortion networks like CLACAI. In the past, many of its member organizations have received direct or indirect funding from U.S. agencies such as USAID.

That will now end.

U.S. taxpayers will no longer support organizations that not only promote abortion but have now gone on to seek to erase all memory of the children who were dispatched.

The international abortion movement has made it clear that it is not enough for them to kill the unborn child. They want her never to have existed, but at the same time want to traffic her body. They want to erase the uncomfortable witness, the statistical data point, the victim’s body that challenges the narrative, so they can profit from her death.

We will not let her be forgotten.

