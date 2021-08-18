Abortion advocates rejoice as COVID restrictions lead to ‘all-time high’ UK abortion figures: ‘Abortion reforms are working’

Preventing the further deregulation of abortion will be one of the pro-life movement’s key post-pandemic battles. Abortion activists know that if they remove all barriers to abortion, especially in these uncertain times, more people will choose to take the pills and kill the children.

(LifeSiteNews) – While there are many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic that appear unprecedented to most, it is also true that what we are seeing is a torquing of existing trends. Many have seen the pandemic as an opportunity to secure political goals they have long sought. Abortion activists, for example, want to make feticide even more widely available by removing all regulations and allowing women to have abortions via pill at home, without in-person medical consultation, and without anyone having to visit a clinic.

It is obvious why they want this. In the U.S., clinics have become a key battleground in the war over abortion access, with pro-life groups successfully shutting down abortion facilities across the country—in a half dozen states, only a single clinic remains in operation. If women no longer need to go to clinics for early abortions—which is the majority of them—then abortion activists will have done a successful end-run around a key obstacle and neutralized an effective anti-abortion strategy.

While the U.S. has seen a slight rise in the abortion rate in 2020, in the United Kingdom there has been a staggering spike. Last year, the U.K. hit a record high of 210,860 babies killed by abortion, with 47% of these abortions taking place at home, with pills. Horror stories of women being rushed to hospital hemorrhaging, murder investigations being initiated as women attempted to kill much older babies with pills, and the shock of some women when they came face to face with the child they had expelled, have been almost entirely ignored by the abortion activists.

In fact, abortion activists who once trumpeted the “safe, legal, and rare” mantra are now claiming that an abortion rate approaching a quarter of a million is actually good news rather than bad news. Phoebe Arslanagić-Wakefield, for example, penned an analysis this week concluding that “Abortion numbers are at an all-time high-it means abortion reforms are working.” Of course, there were no “abortion reforms” — there were temporary pandemic measures. But activists, having successfully expanded abortion access during a pandemic, are now pushing to make these measures permanent.

In the U.K., abortion is banned at 24 weeks and the approval of two doctors is necessary to secure abortion pills, with the first pill taken in a physical clinic. These regulations were dispensed with last year, with Boris Johnson’s Department of Health permitting abortion pills to be taken at home, eliminating the requirement to take the first pill in a clinic, and reducing the necessary approval to one doctor.

According to Arslanagić-Wakefield, the (supposedly temporary) elimination of these regulations resulted in the spike in the abortion rate, which means that more women should have been getting abortions before but had been prevented from doing so by restrictions:

“The record numbers of abortions reported for 2020, most of them early terminations, show that these reforms have worked. In this context, these figures are excellent news. In the challenging circumstances of the pandemic, through quarantines, reduced public transport services, shielding and stay-at-home orders, access to abortion was safeguarded. This is despite the sharp reduction in many routine medical procedures and appointments seen in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, including GP consultations, referrals and blood tests.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Tell University of Pittsburgh to stop barbaric experiments using human babies Show Petition Text 2713 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition CAUTION: Some material below is by its nature disturbing and graphic. The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) is involved in barbaric experimentation using aborted baby body parts which are, by the university's own admission, obtained by their abortionist partners, Planned Parenthood, from babies who are still alive when the organs are "harvested." What happens at Pitt after the aborted baby body parts are obtained is equally as gruesome. Just this May, it was revealed that in one experiment, Pitt was grafting aborted baby scalps onto lab rats to see if baby hair would continue to grow. This depraved butchery must stop! SIGN and SHARE this petition which calls on the Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh and the Board of Trustees to call an immediate halt to this appalling experimentation using preborn human beings. Of course, all abortion is barbaric and wrong, but this is downright ghoulish! But, to make matters even worse, some of this experimentation is paid for, in part, by your taxpayer dollars, in the form of NIH grants. And believe it or not, some of the grants even specify racial quotas of aborted baby parts for this grisly butchery. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the University of Pittsburgh Chancellor, Patrick Gallagher, and to the Pitt Board of Trustees demanding that they put a stop to this ghastly experimentation. At the same time, we will also CC this petition to the leadership of Pennsylvania State Legislature, urging them to do everything they can, including defunding (to the extent possible) any university departments involved in experimentation on aborted babies. NB: You do not need to be from Pennsylvania to sign and share this petition. The University of Pittsburgh is a national leader in medical research and in receipt of millions of dollars in federal tax dollars, thereby necessitating a huge response from pro-lifers around the country! After signing the petition, you might consider contacting the Pitt Board of Trustees directly to politely, but firmly, tell them to put a stop to this kind of barbarism masquerading as "scientific" inquiry. The Board's direct phone number: 412-624-6623 The Board's email: [email protected] FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'University of Pittsburgh’s organ harvesting practices include racial quotas for minority babies' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/university-of-pittsburghs-organ-harvesting-practices-include-racial-quotas-for-minority-babies/ WATCH CMP's YouTube video: 'Government-Sponsored Fetal Experimentation at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood' Photo Credit: CMP YouTube / screenshot Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

She then notes that Johnson’s government appears to be dragging its feet on coming to the same conclusion that she has reached — that the “abortion reforms” must be made permanent. Presumably, the brutally high abortion rate would be made permanent, too — but of course, Wakefield believes this kill count to be “excellent news.” The world can grind to a halt, a pandemic can sweep the globe, the economy can be devastated — but abortions must go on.

Preventing the further deregulation of abortion will be one of the pro-life movement’s key post-pandemic battles. Abortion activists know that if they remove all barriers to abortion, especially in these uncertain times, more people will choose to take the pills and kill the children. We have seen more than enough tragedy in the past two years.

Arslanagić-Wakefield closed: “We need to do much better on women’s healthcare. Retaining the abortion reforms is a risk-free, open goal for the government, but it is just a start for ministers who need to stop dragging their feet and enshrine better access to abortions for women across the country.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











