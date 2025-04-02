Abortion horror stories reveal malpractice and the pain inflicted on mothers and unborn babies

A botched abortion in Illinois is the latest case of butchering children through medical negligence that the media and the public can't ignore.

(LifeSiteNews) — Priscilla Dray, a 35-year-old mother of three, walked into the Pellegrin University Hospital in Bordeaux, France on July 22, 2011, to procure an abortion. Within the week, she developed a serious infection; within a month, she developed necrosis. Before the year was out, both of Dray’s legs, her left hand, and her right forearm were amputated.

This abortion nightmare is at the center of a case that unfolded in France last month, as the two doctors responsible for the abortion and her subsequent maiming faced charges of having caused Dray involuntary injuries “through clumsiness, imprudence, inattention, negligence, or failure, (which) voluntarily or involuntarily caused incapacity for more than three months.”

Dray alleges that she begged one doctor for antibiotics and that she was refused on July 23, the day after her baby was aborted. Another doctor allegedly delayed medical examinations despite what is described as “worrying blood tests.” Dray went to the emergency room but was sent home. By July 24, Dray says her legs felt like “pieces of wood,” and returned to the emergency room. She was given antibiotics after a five-hour wait.

“They didn’t believe me, I had to beg,” Dray told the judges at the Bordeaux Criminal Court. “They took me for a bourgeois who was putting on a show.” That night, Dray ended up in the resuscitation room, and days later intensive care; the infection progressed so swiftly that her limbs became gangrenous and were amputated on August 25, scarcely a month after the abortion. As Dray stated on the M6 programme Zone Interdite: “I trusted (them) and this is the state they put me in. I should have died.”

Dray has received a bilateral hand and arm transplant from Penn Medicine, and Pellegrin University Hospital was ordered to pay her 300,000 euros in 2017. The criminal charges against the doctors are still proceeding.

Priscilla Dray’s is not the only recent abortion horror story to hit the news. According to the Daily Mail on March 25:

A doctor allegedly left half a fetus inside an Indiana woman’s body during a botched abortion, a harrowing lawsuit claims. An anonymous woman filed a medical negligence lawsuit last week against Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, an OB-GYN at Equity Clinic in Illinois. Identified only as Jane Doe, the 32-year-old traveled across state lines to have an abortion in April 2023 when she was about halfway through her pregnancy. But the suit alleges two days after the procedure, scans revealed the 23-week-old fetus’ legs and part of its arms had been left behind. Dr. Reisinger-Kindle also tore the woman’s uterus, the lawsuit claims, leaving her at risk of deadly bleeding and sepsis, as well as infertility. Already a mother of four, the woman had to undergo emergency surgery at her local hospital to remove the remaining fetal parts from her pelvis and intestines … She also told The Kansas City Star the pain was so unbearable she could barely get into the CT scan machine. Doctors told her, ‘You have a baby in there, and you need emergency surgery.’ One of the surgeons who operated on Jane Doe told The Kansas City Star: ‘We knew from the CAT scan that she could have a perforated uterus because you could see what looked like a human body. ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen at surgery, and I’ve been doing this for over 30 years.’ Surgeons reported they removed the fetus’ legs and part of its arms. Some parts were found in the right pelvis, while others ‘were adhered’ to the patient’s intestines, according to the lawsuit. What is so revealing about these gruesome cases is what they inadvertently tell us about abortion itself. The news reports are careful to use dehumanizing language when referring to the unborn baby, but it is simply impossible to hide the truth completely. The doctors told her that she has “a baby in there.” They refer to legs and parts of arms. Even the woman’s lawyer, Richard Craig, could not help but admit the humanity of the child in his statements to the press, telling The Kansas City Star: “I don’t think anybody elects to have half of her baby left behind; that’s a bone-chilling event.”

Indeed, it is. But it is equally bone-chilling that a baby was cut in half. It is bone-chilling that in case about a baby being dismembered and her legs and arms left behind, it is not the dismemberment that is at the center of the case. The press is telling a story about a woman who was victimized by a sloppy abortionist — but the doctor in question is only allegedly guilty of malpractice for leaving “half of her baby behind,” when he was supposed to remove the entire child in pieces. They cannot avoid telling the real story, no matter how hard they try: We are butchering children, and sometimes, that hurts their mothers.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

