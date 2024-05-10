Abortion is killing Canada’s future. Now there’s an app for it

Canada has gone over the demographic cliff. Our leaders are only interested in helping women abort their babies or avoid pregnancy altogether. It’s a strange, suicidal fixation. There’s even an app for it now.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canada desperately needs babies. It is less controversial to say that than it was just a few years ago, but progressive politicians still campaign on abortion and birth control (the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is currently attempting to present himself as a feminist hero for insisting that the Canadian government pay for voluntary sterility) rather than championing pro-natal policies. It is simply true to say that based on their public statements—and antics—our leaders are simply more passionate about abortion than they are about boosting the birthrate.

As Canadian media outlets are increasingly willing to admit, the baby shortage is going to impact every aspect of Canadian life in the years ahead. Nobody has mentioned it out loud yet, but Canadian euthanasia rates are going to continue to increase sharply as the base of taxpayers shrinks and the elderly have fewer and fewer descendants willing or able to care for them. We’re burning the candle at both ends now, and the outcome is easily foreseeable.

The implosion of our birthrate will impact higher education, too. “Enter the demographic cliff,” Graeme Owen wrote a few years ago. “Even before the pandemic, Ontario universities were expected to see a 9% drop in enrolment by 2021 over 2015 levels. And without factoring in the pandemic, recession, and related impacts, enrolment is not expected to recover to 2015 levels until 2033.” Canadian colleges will lose billions, with all of the ripple effects that financial shortages bring about.

Thus, it should go without saying that Canada’s brightest minds should be working busily at these problems. Why aren’t people having children? Why are they having fewer than they say they want? What can we do to help them? How can we prevent unwanted abortions—of which there are many in Canada? These are important questions. Some of them are existential questions. But instead, as Linda Slobodian reported recently in the Western Standard, our institutions of higher learning are producing stuff like this:

A University of British Columbia (UBC) student has developed a slick website to help choose the best option to get rid of “unwanted surprises” — as in babies. It’s My Choice refrains from using words like woman or female. Rather, it was designed to help “people,” sexual minorities, and transgenders. How exciting for all those men who now identify as women in need of an abortion!

READ: Thousands of pro-life Canadians converge on Ottawa to ‘never forget the child in the womb’

Kate Wahl, a UBC Ph.D. student in obstetrics and gynecology, developed It’s My Choice, Canada’s “first interactive” website to “help Canadians choose the right type of abortion option that best fits their values and circumstances.” She stepped up to help “Canadians navigate” the “deeply personal choice.” The “tool” utilized by the website “calculates which option you may prefer.”

The new app presents users with the choice of a pill abortion, in which the baby is killed via medication-induced miscarriage and then flushed down the toilet, or finding a convenient clinic in which an inconvenient child can be aborted. The app utilizes English, French, Punjabi, and Mandarin as well as “culturally inclusive imagery and language” to ensure the broadest possible user base. The app was developed with the assistance of UBC’s Dr. Sarah Munro, Dalhousie University’s Dr. Melissa Brooks, as well as researchers and clinicians.

Slobodian reports that, according to Health Canada, “UBC received funding to work on ‘removing barriers to vital abortion services’ — a total of $4.2 million in May 2023. The UBC’s CART Access Project received $3,833,486 to advance access to abortion ‘through tools for healthcare professionals and people seeking care.’ Health Canada noted other such funding announcements have been made.” Canadian tax dollars not only pay for the roughly 100,000 abortions that occur annually in this country; they also fund projects seeking to make it easier to get abortions, in the first place.

Canada has gone over the demographic cliff. Our leaders are only interested in helping women abort their babies or avoid pregnancy altogether. It’s a strange, suicidal fixation. There’s even an app for it now.

READ: Trudeau’s insane free contraceptives scheme will make Canada’s demographic crisis even worse

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











