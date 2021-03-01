‘Abortion monopoly’ Planned Parenthood now the second-largest provider of trans hormones in the US

March 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Last week, the Family Research Council (FRC) released its annual report “The Real Planned Parenthood: Leading the Culture of Death.” It is a sobering look at America’s largest abortion business, which not only perpetrated over half of all reported abortions in the United States from 2018 to 2019, but also expanded into the exploding market for transgender hormone therapy. In the 2019 fiscal year, Planned Parenthood killed 354,871 babies.

According to the FRC, Planned Parenthood received 38% of its funding – $618.1 million – from the U.S. government, the bulk of it through Medicaid. “Planned Parenthood’s total revenue for 2019-2020 was $1.6 billion, the highest in its history,” the FRC reported. “Planned Parenthood reported $888.3 million in unrestricted net assets, which it can draw on if it loses government funding.”

According to the author of the report, Director of the FRC’s Center for Human Dignity’s Mary Szoch: “Based on Planned Parenthood’s yearly increase in the number of abortions they commit and the decrease in the number of abortions committed nationally, Planned Parenthood is becoming more and more of an abortion monopoly.” In undercover footage shot by David Daleiden and his colleagues at the Center for Medical Progress, independent abortion clinic owners were filmed complaining about Planned Parenthood increasingly pushing them out of business.

FRC’s report also noted that transgender hormone therapy is now available at 200 Planned Parenthood facilities in 31 states, making the abortion giant the second-largest provider of trans “treatments” (if they can be called that) in the country.

"Planned Parenthood has also become the second-largest dispenser of hormones designed to interfere with the natural progression of puberty in healthy teenagers, which can have lifelong, detrimental impacts on their health, including interference with brain development, inhibition of normal bone-density development, and sterilization,” Szoch stated. “Planned Parenthood's indifference to the truth that cross-sex hormones can leave a person incapable of having children is completely in line with their racist, eugenicist founder, Margaret Sanger's words, ‘But for my view, I believe that there should be no more babies.’”

The story of Planned Parenthood’s growing sideline in transgender hormone therapy was broken by the Wall Street Journal’s Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, on her Substack newsletter “The Truth Fairy.” Shrier interviewed a Planned Parenthood staffer who stated that “trans-identifying kids are cash cows” for the abortion business, and that a number of employees have expressed concern with how easy it is for teen girls to access hormone therapy. The employee is pro-abortion but appalled by Planned Parenthood’s new sex-change sideline.

Planned Parenthood’s political advocacy also appears to be paying off. “Planned Parenthood pledged to spend $45 million on the 2020 election cycle,” Szoch noted. “Though they claim to be a ‘non-partisan’ organization, $0 went to Republican candidates. It is not shocking that the Democrats Planned Parenthood campaigned so hard for are now doing the organization's bidding. Nearly six in ten Americans oppose taxpayer dollars for abortion, yet Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden have called for an end to the Hyde amendment, which prevents federal taxpayer dollars from going to fund abortion, and these same politicians are currently working to increase Planned Parenthood's government funding.”

With the levers of power in the hands of Joe Biden, the most pro-abortion president in American history, and Kamala Harris, a long-time abortion extremist, Planned Parenthood is poised to expand even further, with all barriers to government funding being removed and the Equality Act potentially paving the way for abortion laws to be wiped away across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are destroyed in the womb each year – but Planned Parenthood is making a killing.

