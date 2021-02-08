Abortion on demand: If mommy wants a dead baby, she gets a dead baby

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — While the media heaves a huge sigh of relief that Joe Biden is president and abortion is back in favor, they are continuing their tradition of utterly ignoring how ghoulish the abortion industry has become. Gone are the days of abortion as a “necessary evil” (which would, they seem to have noticed, still grant that abortion is an evil). And gone are the days when they opposed late-term abortion and attempted to align their position with the morally ambiguous ebb and flow of public opinion.

Now, it is all abortions, throughout all nine months of pregnancy, with no apologies or excuses. If mommy wants a dead baby, she gets a dead baby — because she said so, that’s why.

There have been two recent proofs of this. First has been the failure — yet again — of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to pass in the Senate. The act was proposed as an amendment to the 2021 Budget Resolution. In a vote on February 4 it failed after 48 Democrats voted to block it. All GOP senators, as well as Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Bob Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania voted for it.

The bill simply requires health care providers to do their utmost to save a child’s life in the event that he or she should survive an abortion. Post-birth abortions are apparently in vogue with the Democratic Party.

Another interesting example was a recent podcast by Mikhaila Peterson — Jordan Peterson’s daughter — titled “Opposing Views: Abortion.” Peterson (whose father has called abortion “obviously wrong”) is clearly ambivalent about abortion herself, telling her first interviewee — Lila Rose of Live Action — that while she is uncomfortable with abortion later on in pregnancy, she doesn’t feel like its her prerogative to tell people what to do.

Rose and Peterson circled around on this issue a few times, but didn’t reach a conclusion. Peterson did share that she got pregnant with her daughter eight months into a relationship and decided to keep her.

For the second half of the show, Peterson interviewed Mara Clark, the founder of the U.K. Abortion Support Network, which helps connect women in countries where abortion is illegal with abortion pills or abortionists. Peterson asked Clark how late she thought abortion should be legal, and Clark took great pains to state (wrongly) that women only had late-term abortions for extraordinarily serious reasons.

This has been the standard line for abortion activists for a long time — that banning or restricting late-term abortion is cruel because it is needed to dispose of damaged babies or for health emergencies.

However, Clark is clearly now beholden to the new party line — that there is no such thing as a bad abortion. After explaining that late-term abortions only ever occur in deadly circumstances, she hastened to assure Peterson that this was not to infer that she thought women needed a good reason to procure one. Women, at the end of the day, should be able to get an abortion from fertilization to full-term simply because they want to.

So, if you’re following her, this is the abortion activists’ position: No women have late-term abortions for frivolous reasons, but every woman should be permitted to if she wants one without judgment. One gets the impression that the only moral hang-up these activists have is that at later stages the baby is too big to remove conveniently (and thus must often be taken out in pieces.)

This debate is no longer about abortion in limited circumstances, because abortion activists never believed their own rhetoric. They’ve always believed that every woman has the right to a dead baby, whether that child has Down syndrome or whether she has simply decided she does not want her anymore. As long as the child is in the womb sometime between conception and crowing, abortion activists believe she’s fair game. And that’s not me saying it — their own words and actions prove it.