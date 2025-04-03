Abortion pill horror stories are showing women the truth about killing the unborn

As more women use the abortion pill at home instead of a facility, they are witnessing the horrific reality of what abortion does to their babies first-hand.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life activist Lila Rose recently posted a heartbreaking screenshot to X. It was the experience of an American woman who took the abortion pill, posted to an online messaging board. It had a stark title, posed as a question: “passed the embryo, and it had a heartbeat?”

“I was 7 weeks, 3 days yesterday and took my second dose of pills (4 misoprostol dissolved in my cheek) around 4:30 p.m.,” the woman wrote. “By 9 [p.m.] I had passed everything fairly painlessly, however, last night during the peak of the cramps at 6:30, I went down to the restroom and before I could even sit down a fair amount of liquid poured out along with a small sac probably about the size of a small blueberry.”

“It was mostly clear/white with a dark red spot in the middle that was very, very clearly contracting like a heartbeat,” she continued. “It beat for probably 30-45 seconds then nothing and that literally shattered me. I have never felt this way and I feel so much regret. I don’t even know how what I saw is possible and I can’t find anyone talking about this happening. I’m so confused and feel unbelievably guilty.”

She saw her tiny baby’s heart beating and then stop – and was rightly horrified.

Devastating: After aborting her 7-week-old unborn baby with abortion pills, A woman shares that she saw her baby’s tiny heart “very very clearly contracting like a heartbeat” Story from just 6 days ago. Outlaw the abortion pill @US_FDA! pic.twitter.com/2uhhJpGklW — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 13, 2025

Like so many other women, she had been lied to about her baby. This is how the Endowment for Human Development describes a baby at 7 to 8 weeks: “From 7 to 7½ weeks, tendons attach leg muscles to bones, and knee joints appear. Also by 7½ weeks, the hands can be brought together, as can the feet. The embryo also kicks, and will jump if startled. Also by 7 to 7½ weeks, nephrons, the basic filtration units in the kidneys, begin to form.”

This, by contrast, is how Planned Parenthood describes the abortion pill procedure on their website: “You can expect the cramping and bleeding to start 1-4 hours after taking the misoprostol. It’s normal to see large blood clots (up to the size of a lemon) or clumps of tissue during the abortion. But the pregnancy itself is very small – at 8 weeks, an embryo is about ¼ to ½ inch long. You may not see it when it comes out, especially if you’re less than 8 weeks pregnant.”

Abortion clinic staff are careful to ensure that mothers do not see aborted babies; as an increasing number use pills to abort at home, that is changing. A 2020 study has already noted that 83 percent of women who used “medication abortion” reported that it had “changed them.” One woman recalled: “I felt her come out.” Another: “[N]othing could’ve prepared me for seeing her body. It was the color of my own skin, and was actually starting to look like a person.”

One posted about her medication abortion online: “I’m so sorry, little bean. Bean was moving its legs, and heart was still beating when they come out in one push.”

An increasing number of women are posting photos of their babies online after aborting them using abortion pills. The photos make it clear, like no other evidence could, that abortion activists are lying to women. One pro-life activist from Newfoundland has been posting them to Instagram:

Those are children. Women are being lied to. But now, some are seeing their children face to face. Some, on the messaging boards, are attempting to laugh it off. Others are expressing utter horror at what they have done. For context, this is Live Action’s video with former abortionist Anthony Levatino on what happens during a pill-induced abortion:

It is the task of the pro-life movement to tell women the hard truth: the abortion pill kills babies with beating hearts, and organizations like Planned Parenthood are turning bathrooms into back alleys and toilets into watery graves.

