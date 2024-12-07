Abortion pill murders by men force the media to acknowledge an unborn baby dies

When a woman is secretly given drugs that cause her to lose her child in the womb, it allows the truth about abortion to briefly break through in the mainstream press.

(LifeSiteNews) — It seems that even the pro-abortion press is capable of occasionally remembering that abortion kills an unborn child.

In 2022, 40-year-old Stuart Worby ground up an abortion pill and put it into his pregnant partner’s orange juice. According to the Guardian, the Norfolk man “then gave the victim a number of tablets of another abortion drug after using deception to engage in sexual activity with her while she was blindfolded.” The woman, who is granted anonymity by law “as a victim of a sexual offence,” lost the 15-week-old child she was carrying.

As the Guardian, a publication with a strong pro-abortion editorial stance, put it: “A ‘callous’ and ‘selfish’ man who gave abortion drugs to a pregnant woman without her knowledge, causing her to lose her unborn baby, has been jailed for 12 years.” The abortion limit in the UK is 24 weeks, meaning that if the woman had legally aborted her child, the Guardian would have strenuously denied that she killed an “unborn baby.” But because Worby did it against her will, the editors allowed the truth to briefly break through.

The Worby story is an ugly one. Edmund Bickers, the prosecutor, told the Norwich crown court that the woman “wanted to have the baby,” which is why Worby has to use deception in order to get her to swallow the poison that killed her child, and that the act was “deliberate, well-planned, and callous.” Worby had acquired the abortion drugs from his friend’s partner, Nueza Cepeda. At the sentencing on December 6, Mr. Justice Joel Bennathan, too, abandoned pro-choice language, telling Worby: “You are a selfish man and set about aborting the baby without (the woman) knowing.”

We all know that the unborn child is a baby. We just pretend that we don’t most of the time in order to justify abortion on demand.

Worby, in addition to 12 years in prison, was also given a permanent restraining order forbidding him to contact the woman and was ordered to pay her £10,000. Nueza Cepeda received 22 months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to “supplying an instrument to procure a miscarriage.” The bereaved mother told the court in an impact statement read by the prosecutor that she has not been able to conceive again despite visiting multiple fertility clinics. “This pain will never leave me knowing that this baby could have been my only chance to be a mother in this lifetime,” she said. “Being a mother was a dream to me.”

She also told the court that she is haunted by the feeling that she “failed to protect my baby.”

This tragic story once again highlights a rarely mentioned reality about legalization and mainstream use of the abortion pill: the fact that it is now far easier for men to coerce their pregnant partners into having abortions. It is one thing to force a woman to go to an abortion center, something that happens all too often, and that most pro-lifers have witnessed outside these awful places. It is far easier to force someone to take an abortion pill in the privacy of the home. In fact, a 2023 report by the Heritage Foundation titled “Abortion Pills, Coercion, and Abuse” documented the rise in such incidents, noting:

Across the country, men coerce or even force pregnant women to take pills that induce an abortion. Some of these use abortion pills to cover up abuse. We have no way to know the full scope of this problem. But we do know that this problem will get worse – not better – if pro-abortion policymakers continue to champion the abortion industry at the expense of women’s health and safety.

The report cites a 2022 case in Texas of a man repeatedly putting abortion drugs into his pregnant wife’s drink to kill their unborn child; a Wisconsin case the same year of a man who crushed an abortion pill and put it in his girlfriend’s drink, killing their 20-week-old baby; a 2018 case in Virginia of a doctor who spiked his girlfriend’s tea with an abortion pill, killing their child at 17 weeks; a 2015 case in Kansas of a man who put an abortion pill in his girlfriend’s pancakes, causing the loss of their child at 8-10 weeks. There are many other examples.

None of these cases have given abortion activists pause in their crusade to make the abortion pill universally available. Despite the fact that these cases can provoke truth-telling about the baby in the womb even from the most pro-abortion propaganda press outlets, there has yet to be a reckoning with the fact that this outcome was inevitable. As is so often the case, abortion is sold as a matter of “choice” — except, of course, for the children even the Guardian called “unborn babies” and, increasingly, even many mothers.

