Abortion staffer in undercover video admits Canadian women can kill late-term babies for any reason

A Montreal staffer told an undercover pro-life woman that she ‘has time’ to kill her baby, even though she was already 21 weeks pregnant, exploding mainstream lies about late-term abortions.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Monday, the Canadian political pro-life group RightNow released a second video in their groundbreaking undercover investigation into Canada’s late-term abortion industry.

In their first video, released on November 12, cofounder Alissa Golob recorded conversations in Toronto’s Cabbagetown Clinic. She was five months pregnant at the time but was told that a late-term abortion could easily be arranged – if she paid in cash – even despite both Golob and her pre-born child being healthy.

The second undercover video was shot in an abortion facility in Montreal, Quebec.

The video opens with mainstream media footage highlighting the Quebec government’s stated commitment to making late-term abortions more available in the province. The so-called Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada defines late-term abortion as any abortion after 20 weeks (five months) of pregnancy. Golob was 21 weeks pregnant when she went to the CLSC Sainte-Catherine health center.

The abortion staffer asks Golob how sure she is of her decision; Golob tells her about a “five” out of 10 and affirms that she has no health problems. The staffer is business-like. “It’s this afternoon for the laminaria placement,” she says. She says that if Golob is not sure, she should delay the appointments, because she “has time.”

When Golob asks how much time she has if she wants to procure an abortion at CLSC Sainte-Catherine, the staffer replies: “It’s dependent on the doctor. That’s why I gotta check the doctor for next week. For next week it’s good…you have max two weeks… Otherwise you can have an abortion, but it’s another step.”

For an abortion past 23 weeks, she explains, “you need to go to the hospital for an induction. And, it’s just, it’s like a delivery, but with a dead fetus.”

“How would it [the baby] die?” Golob asks.

“We did an injection here, before,” she replies. “And the next day, you come back in here to see if the fetus is dead. And after that, you go to the hospital to have the delivery. If you do it today, or this week, or next week, you don’t see anything. It’s like an abortion, a regular abortion. But we have to dilate your cervix just before, but it’s the only step more.”

The video closes with footage of a 21-week-old preemie outside the womb, being cared for in an incubator. Twenty-one weeks is the earliest a child has survived outside the womb. RightNow also noted that there are currently no legal restrictions on abortion in Canada whatsoever – a fact emphasized by the abortion doctor in the undercover video at the Toronto facility – and that Quebec centers are not legally required to report abortion numbers to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

Live Action produced a video of a third-trimester induction abortion several years ago, featuring former abortionist and board-certified OBYGYN Dr. Patti Giebink explaining how it happens:

Several Members of Parliament have since spoken out about RightNow’s exposé, including MPs Leslyn Lewis and Rosemarie Falk:

Canada has no law limiting abortion at any stage. This video shows that late-term procedures are taking place here, despite frequent claims to the contrary. To truly support women, we need open and honest dialogue. https://t.co/QAoEoGRymW — Rosemarie Falk (@rosemarie_falk) November 13, 2025

Thus far, the mainstream press has not covered the groundbreaking investigation, which directly rebuts the oft-stated claim that late-term abortions in Canada only happen when there are alleged health issues for the mother or the preborn child.

This is the second of three undercover videos that RightNow plans to release.

