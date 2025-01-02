Abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide in 2024. And it wasn’t even close

We are killing at least a country’s worth of people every single year. No other single fact explains so much about the upheaval taking place around the world. You cannot have war in the womb and peace in the streets.

(LifeSiteNews) — Throughout 2024, the mainstream press woke up to a brutal reality: Despite decades of sinister fearmongering about “overpopulation,” the world is experiencing a critical shortage of babies that will threaten our way of life in every way imaginable. From The Guardian: “Birthrates are plummeting worldwide. Can governments turn the tide?” From the Globe and Mail: “Fewer babies are being born around the world, and not only in the places you’d expect.” From Euronews: “Greece confronts disastrously low birthrates in Aegean Islands.” From Politico: “The political shockwaves of America’s falling birthrates.”

The demographic crisis, which Mark Steyn warned about over a decade ago in his prophetic book America Alone: The End of the World As We Know It, is now recognized as a fact by virtually everyone. Despite this, there has been little introspection on the part of those who have been championing birth control and abortion for decades both at home and as a form of aggressive neo-colonialism in developing countries. And despite the fact that the abortion wars defined the presidential election in the U.S., and political debates across the West, the elites studiously avoid making the obvious connection between the dearth of babies and the abortion death rate.

But as Breitbart reported yesterday, abortion was the leading cause of death globally in 2024, “with a record 45 million unborn babies killed in the womb, according to data provided by Worldometer.” The numbers are excruciating and impossible to fathom: As of 12 p.m. on December 31, 2024, an estimated 45.1 million abortions were perpetrated throughout the year. For context, Canada’s entire population is 40.1 million.

The abortion death rate — or, more accurately, kill count — dwarfs every other number, including 8.2 million dying from cancer, 5 million from smoking, 1.7 million from HIV/AIDS, 1.46 million from traffic accidents, and 1.1 million from suicide. As Breitbart pointed out, the total of all non-abortion deaths is 62.5 million, “meaning that abortions accounted for just over 42 percent of all human deaths in 2024.”

Based on an overview of the world’s 196 countries, the average population of a country is 40.96 million. This means that every year the equivalent of an entire country is killed by abortion. To report on the birthrate without acknowledging this fact is simply ludicrous — because the truth is that tens of millions of children are conceived but are never born. Tens of millions of children who physically existed were physically destroyed, yet that fact almost never surfaces in the now almost incessant coverage of the population implosion underway in every Western country and many non-Western countries as well.

In fact, in some countries this information is being actively suppressed. In France, ARCOM, the French media regulator, recently fined the conservative TV channel CNews a staggering €100,000 after presenter Aymeric Pourbaix observed in February that abortion is the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the WHO’s estimate of 73 million deaths per annum. Why? Because according to the regulator, the channel failed in its “obligation of honesty and rigour in the presentation and processing of information” because “Abortion cannot be presented as a cause of death.” A factual statement was banned in the media because it conflicts with the suicidal ideology that is contributing to France’s cratering birthrate to begin with.

We are killing at least a country’s worth of people every single year. No other single fact explains so much about the upheaval taking place around the world. You cannot have war in the womb and peace in the streets.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











