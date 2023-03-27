Abortionists admit that they ‘kill’ babies, but the leftist media is covering it up

The Guardian recently published an essay lionizing abortionist Leah Torres, who once said that she cuts unborn babies’ vocal cords ‘so there’s really no opportunity’ for them to ‘scream.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, media outlets around the world have been fixated on the American abortion wars. The storylines are predictable and follow specific patterns. There are the stories claiming that women will die due to lack of healthcare if abortion is not accessible; human interest stories about women unable to abort disabled babies with ableist storylines insisting that it is cruel and tragic to prevent this; and stories with cherry-picked polling data claiming that pro-life laws are opposed by the vast majority of Americans.

And then there is the incessant parade of abortionist profiles, presenting them as beleaguered heroes on the front lines of feminist healthcare.

The Guardian, for example, recently published a long form essay lionizing Alabama abortionist Leah Torres. Torres, you might recall, is the woman who once responded to a tweet asking her if she could hear fetuses screaming while she aborted them by saying this: “You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx. I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a ‘uterus ripper outer,’ if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.” The profile mentions the comments; Torres claims that it was taken context. Reread it and judge for yourself.

Ms. Magazine gave the same treatment to Dr. Curtis Boyd, who began aborting babies before Roe and continued for decades, killing so many pre-born children that his count actually made up a percentage of those who were legally murdered under the Roe regime. What the profile did not mention is that Boyd himself admitted he was killing: “Am I killing? Yes, I am. I know that.” The journalists writing these profiles admit no such thing.

KETV Omaha published an article noting that some abortion providers were having “an increase in women seeking help with their pregnancies.” One of the two providers the article cites as being there for women to “help with their pregnancies” is notorious late-term abortionist Leroy Carhart. The article, unsurprisingly, does not include Carhart’s own characterization of what this “help” consists of — in his words, “crushing” the skull of a baby. He uses the world “baby” himself — when a stunned BBC journalist interviewing him asked him why he used the term, Carhart was unapologetic.

“I think that it is a baby, and I use [the word] with patients,” he said.

“And you don’t have a problem … with … killing a baby?” the journalist stuttered.

Carhart: “I have no problem if it’s in the mother’s uterus.”

Mother Jones chose to give a glowing interview to Dr. Warren Hern, another late-term abortionist who warned that horrifying things would happen in the wake of the Dobbs decision. Mother Jones chose not to include Hern’s own description of what they referred to as “abortion care.” At an abortionist conference, Hern described how a dilatation and evacuation abortion, in which the baby is physically torn to pieces, is performed: “We have reached a point in this particular technology where there is no possibility of denial of an act of destruction by the operator. It is before one’s eyes. The sensations of dismemberment flow through the forceps like an electric current.”

Those are just a few examples. That handful of abortionists — glowingly profiled as champions of “human rights” — have themselves admitted that their work involves dismembering and crushing the skulls of babies; that this work constitutes killing a human being; and that even if these human beings are “far enough along to have a larynx,” they have “no opportunity to scream” because the abortionist “transect[s] the [vocal] cord.” Those are their words, not mine. If the press were willing to report on what happens during an abortion — and who an abortion happens to — instead of printing puff pieces for the perpetrators, perhaps we could finally have an honest discussion about what this issue is all about.

