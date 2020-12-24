John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Act now! Contact your representative to ensure election integrity on January 6

LifeSite’s Voter Voice initiative can help connect you to your lawmaker in Congress.
Thu Dec 24, 2020 - 4:00 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
December 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Americans are seeing their country stolen right in front of their eyes. The massive amount of fraud perpetrated in the 2020 presidential race is undeniable. Yet lawmakers and judges across the United States have repeatedly failed to do the right thing.

Gualberto Garcia-Jones is Vice President here at LifeSite. A lawyer who has decades of experience in the political arena, he explained on my podcast today what the next steps are for President Donald Trump.

Everyone is looking at January 6, he said. That's when Congress will meet to count the Electoral College votes.

Right now, it looks like multiple House members will contest the election but only one Senator might, the newly-elected Tommy Tuberville from Alabama.

Gualberto says there’s going to be a “showdown” between establishment RINOs like Mitt Romney and the more nationalist supporters of President Trump. He said Americans can still put pressure on their Senators and Congressman to do the right thing on January 6 and that one way they can do that is by relying on LifeSite’s Voter Voice initiative.

Our Voter Voice outreach was launched just this week so patriots across the United States can have a one-stop database where they can find the phone numbers, social media accounts, email, and every other contact for their respective lawmakers.

It’s imperative, Gualberto told me, that ordinary citizens contact their elected officials now all the way up until January 6. Politicians usually respond when their offices are inundated with phone calls, he said.

Click here to access LifeSite’s Voter Voice initiative so you can find your representative’s phone number. 

I sincerely hope all of my American readers will head those words. Your country is at stake! There is no more crucial time than right now. God love you.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Comments

