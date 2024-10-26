Activist doctors cannot hide the facts about harmful effects of transgender interventions much longer

The New York Times recently revealed that a pro-LGBT researcher has held back the results of a study for nine years because the data showed the mental health of gender-confused children did not improve after taking puberty blockers.

(LifeSiteNews) — Despite the best efforts of LGBT activists, the transgender cover-up is collapsing.

A bombshell report in The New York Times titled “U.S. study on puberty blockers goes unpublished because of politics.” NYT’s report revealed that a study costing taxpayers $10 million found no evidence that puberty blockers improved the mental health of patients but that the doctor who headed the study — a trans activist — refused to publish the results because she was afraid they would be “weaponized” by opponents of transitioning children.

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy admitted to The New York Times that she feared the study, which took nine years to complete, could one day be used in court to make the case that “we shouldn’t use blockers.” The study, which was funded by the National Institutes of Health, involved researchers choosing 95 children — average age of 11 — and started them on puberty blockers in 2015. The researchers followed the children for two years and found that the interventions did not improve their mental health.

According to Olson-Kennedy, the findings were a result of the children being “in really good shape” before beginning their “transition.” But according to the Times, researchers recorded that about a quarter of the children “were depressed or suicidal” before being put on puberty blockers. Olson-Kennedy, the Times noted, regularly provides “expert testimony” opposing bans on sex changes for minors in statehouses across the U.S. As it turns out, her own study does not back the claims she has built much of her career on.

One of Olson-Kennedy’s fellow researchers quite rightly stated that her decision is entirely contrary of research standards and that the public should see the “really important” work that has been done on this very divisive subject. “I understand the fear about it being weaponized, but it’s really important to get the science out there,” said Amy Tishelman, a Boston College clinical and research psychologist who worked on the study. “No change isn’t necessarily a negative finding — there could be a preventative aspect to it. We just don’t know without more investigation.”

Critics, on the other hand, are pointing out that trans activist researchers like Olson-Kennedy clearly cannot be trusted. “We’re craving information about these medical [interventions] for gender-[confused] youth,” “Erica” Anderson, a clinical psychologist who works on the transgender issue, told the New York Post. “Dr. Olson-Kennedy has the largest grant that’s ever been awarded in the U.S. on the subject and is sitting on data that would be helpful to know. It’s not her prerogative to decide based on the results that she will or won’t publish them. It’s contrary to the scientific method. You do research, and then you disclose what the results are.”

Meanwhile, the radical UK transgender organization, which has long been a leading advocate of sex changes for children, has been ordered to rewrite its guidance about the risks of puberty blockers. Mermaids was investigated for two years by the Charity Commission, and Mermaids was told that it could not resume its provision of “chest binders” to gender dysphoric girls. Mermaids also removed text from its website endorsing puberty blockers as an “internationally recognized safe, reversible healthcare option.”

Time is running out for doctors like Olson-Kennedy. An increasing body of evidence reveals how badly gender dysphoric children have been served by activist physicians. They can do their best to hide the evidence — for now — but not for long. Even The New York Times has begun to defect. The writing is on the wall.

