Activists cry tears of joy over pro-abortion victory in Argentina…just like they did in Ireland

December 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In what can only be described as a bizarre and even demonic display of pro-abortion ideology, women in Argentina last week wept tears of joy upon their country’s Congress advancing legislation legalizing abortion. The scene was eerily similar to one that unfolded in Ireland in 2018, when the formerly Catholic country voted overwhelmingly to repeal its pro-life 8th Amendment and legalize the killing of babies in the womb.

In Ireland, many pro-lifers held onto hope that Pope Francis would speak out in support of the unborn as their very slaughter was up for a vote. But to the sadness of many, he did not. And similarly, Catholics feel heartbroken that Pope Francis hasn’t spoken up in defense of the unborn where they are now newly threatened: his home country of Argentina.

After Ireland legalized abortion, a snake was found on one of its shores – the first snake to appear on the Emerald Isle since the time of St. Patrick. And the number of abortions committed in Ireland during the first year it was legal there? Six thousand six hundred and sixty-six.

What will happen if Argentina does ultimately legalize abortion?