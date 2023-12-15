Activists use polling data to claim America is pro-abortion. Here’s why that’s misleading

(LifeSiteNews) — Since the Dobbs decision, abortion activists have rushed to make the case that America is a fundamentally pro-choice country; that every poll clearly says this; and that Dobbs was a catastrophic example of judicial overreach bordering on tyranny.

For years, Gallup polling on abortion showed something quite different – that Americans are fairly evenly split on abortion and had been for several decades, and that large majorities rejected the extremist position of both the abortion movement and Roe v. Wade. Much of the polling was confused by the fact that Americans didn’t actually know what the Roe ruling said, and thus would often indicate both support for Roe as well as abortion restrictions disallowed under Roe.

But it is essential for abortion activists to make the case that a super-majority of Americans support abortion on demand because the loss of Roe was devastating in more ways than one. The abortion movement didn’t simply lose abortion access in a dozen or more states; they lost the myth of inevitability that had fueled their cause for so long. According to progressive politicians, abortion regimes are inevitable. What is done cannot be undone. “We’re never going back!” as angry abortion protestors would chant at feminist marches. “Get over it – we won!” abortion activists would often sneer at pro-lifers. When Roe fell, inevitability – and invincibility – collapsed.

On the other hand, it is clearly true that terms like “pro-life” and “pro-choice” have been very imprecise (and close to useless) metrics for determining what Americans actually believe about abortion. As Freddie de Boer observed, there are plenty of people who call themselves pro-life and claim to hate abortion but still want it to be available – just in case. Abortion rights, he noted, are a “revealed preference” – one that many do not want to confess to but is revealed by their voting patterns.

These are people, one of my pro-life colleagues once noted dryly, that oppose all abortions except their own – “pro-life except in the case of my abortion.” Samuel D. James also noted that views on abortion get complicated during changes in environment, such as the move from one’s hometown to university (his column on this, “Proximity and Plausibility,” is well worth reading).

That said, it is important that pro-lifers do not react to the non-stop media mantra about terrible polling with a sense of despair or resignation. Polling, as one political analyst once noted, is not just done to gauge public opinion, but to shape it. People like to be on the “winning” side, and thus media pollsters have a vested interest in reclaiming the abortion movement’s shattered myth of inevitability. Over at National Review, statistician Dr. Michael New notes that the abortion poll in the Wall Street Journal last month is an example of this narrative-shaping. The headline stated that “Support for Abortion Access is Near Record.” But, New notes, that’s not quite what the polling data actually says:

Indeed, the WSJ article fails to mention that support for legal abortion slightly decreased since May 2022 – the last time that the WSJ and NORC polled people about abortion. The percentage of people who felt that a pregnant women should be able to obtain a legal abortion ‘for any reason’ fell from 57 percent to 55 percent between May 2022 and October 2023. In short, this poll shows the June 2022 Dobbs decision had very little impact on public attitudes toward abortion. The article provides some evidence of a long-term gain in support for legal abortion. There may be less here than meets the eye though. The author obtains pre-2022 abortion-opinion data from the General Social Surveys (GSS) conducted by the NORC. However, the General Social Surveys are much longer and contain questions about a much wider range of topics than the recent WSJ/NORC polls. Research shows that survey responses to abortion questions are very sensitive to a range of factors, including preceding questions. As such, comparing data from the recent WSJ/NORC polls to data from older GSS polls may be misleading.

Additionally, New notes, the “May 2023 Gallup poll actually found a five-percentage-point gain in pro-life sentiment since May 2022” and the “annual Knights of Columbus/Marist poll also found a great deal of stability in abortion attitudes since Dobbs.”

The pro-life movement is in a difficult position post-Dobbs – the statewide referendums have revealed that, and I’ve written extensively on that subject here and elsewhere. But it is important not to fall for the media’s narrative here. This is going to be a tough fight, state by state. But it took fifty years to overturn Roe, and the battle is barely getting started. The pro-life movement has always played the long game. This is no different.

