Actor Liev Schreiber dismisses son’s gender confusion as ‘no big deal’

(LifeSiteNews) — Just weeks after Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro made headlines for expressing public support for his trans-identifying son as his “transgender daughter,” another Hollywood A-lister has come out to say that he, too, is raising a “transgender daughter” – but that it is not “that big of a deal.”

According to Liev Schreiber, famous for roles ranging from historical epics such as Defiance to superhero flicks such as Wolverine, his 16-year-old son, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Naomi Watts, identifies as a girl named Kai.

Schreiber told Variety ahead of a major gala he was expected to attend with Kai that raising a teen who identifies as transgender isn’t much different than raising any other teenager. According to The Cut:

In fact, 16-year-old Kai, whom he shares with his ex Naomi Watts, never formally came out to her parents, Schreiber told Variety. She didn’t have to. “Kai was always who Kai is,” Schreiber said. The “most profound moment,” he said, was when she asked her parents to start using different pronouns for her, but that also didn’t faze them. “To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long,” Schreiber said. Schreiber offered advice for other parents in his position. “I guess if I would say anything to someone who’s having trouble with their trans teen or their adolescent trans kid it’s, ‘Teenagers are a headache. They’re hard,’” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether they’re trans or not, because you’ll come out of this.”

That, it must be said, is an extraordinarily blasé attitude considering the fact that if Kai decides to go further than merely changing his pronouns and “presenting” as female in public, his teen years will involve taking cross-sex hormones, getting castrated, and attempting to have a neo-vagina surgically inserted into himself – something his body will always treat as a wound and attempt to heal, which is why a “dilater” will be necessary to ensure that it remains open.

A life of horrifying and humiliating side-effects will follow. As Scott Newgent, a woman who transitioned to man, told me for LifeSiteNews, the medical costs post-transition transforms people into lifelong medical patients. Kai came out as “transgender” to his parents in 2022 or 2023, but “socially transitioning” and attempting to change sex through drugs and surgeries are two very different things. Liev Schreiber, however, insisted on ignoring all of that and pretending that identifying as transgender is… well, utterly normal.

In fact, he laughed off Kai’s “transition” as part of raising a teenager. “But a trans teen is going to be a teen,” he told Variety. “They’re such a pain so much of the time, and Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come.”

Not incidentally, Kai made his runway debut as a “trans model” for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, and is growing his following on social media platforms such as TikTok. Kai, Liev stated, is a “fighter” and “it’s important that she goes, ‘Hey, I am trans’ and ‘Look at me.’” Being trans is part of a public identity; Liev, in this interview, is merely giving his trans-identifying son a bit of a boost.

Stories like Kai Schreiber’s are dangerous precisely because they delude people into believing that embarking on the “transgender” journey is a normal, uncomplicated thing to do. Neither the interviewer nor interviewee are willing to mention what happens when healthy bodies go under the knife or are subjected to drug regimens that render them infertile and eliminate their ability to experience sexual intimacy.

Those stories will come later – and I suspect Hollywood won’t be making films about them.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

