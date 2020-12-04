After months of lockdown UK govt moves towards telling us when we can have kids

December 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Since March the U.K. government and governments all over the world have been telling us things like: when we can leave the house, when we can go to work, when we can visit our loved ones, when we can get married, when we can go to church, and when we can receive the sacraments. In many instances they have told us that we can’t do any number of these things at all for a given period of time.

And now, months and months after we were told that we needed “two weeks to flatten the curve,” the U.K. government has begun moving towards telling people when they can and can’t have children.

After announcing the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer earlier this week, the government has published safety instructions for the vaccine. Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the Pfizer vaccine as “the dawn…lifting all of the gloom” in a televised interview this week.

So let’s take a look at one of the aspects of the government’s own safety instructions for this supposed “gloom-lifting dawn.”

“For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination,” the instructions state.

The guide also advises that women should avoid becoming pregnant for the first two months after their second shot.

“In addition, women of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose,” it says.

The U.K. has ordered 40 million doses of this vaccine (which requires two doses per recipient). The U.S. has ordered 100 million doses.

We don’t know yet exactly how the roll-out of this vaccine will work and what sort of pressure will be brought to bear on people to take it. We do know that the U.K. government and governments around the world want as many people as possible to take a COVID-19 vaccine. As recently as November 16, Hancock said that the government would not rule out mandatory vaccines, even if it was not proposing it at the moment. And we also know this – the U.K. government says you shouldn’t be pregnant when you receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and you should avoid pregnancy for two months after your second jab. What next?

