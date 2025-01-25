After Thailand succumbs to same-sex ‘marriage,’ LGBT activists hope other Asian nations will follow

Nepal and Taiwan are the only other Asian countries to legalize homosexual 'marriage,' but other countries such as Japan could be in danger.

(LifeSiteNews) — On January 23, Thailand’s same-sex “marriage” law, which was passed by the Thai Senate on June 18, came into effect. “The rainbow flag is flying high over Thailand,” Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wrote from Davos, where she is attending the World Economic Forum.

Thailand is only the third Asian country to redefine marriage; Taiwan did so in 2019, and Nepal legalized homosexual “marriages” last April. Last November in South Korea, more than a million people protested against the LGBT agenda in Seoul, making it clear that they did not want the rainbow flag “flying high” over their country.

Last March, Japan’s ban on same-sex “marriage” was declared unconstitutional by two Japanese high courts, most recently in October.

In Thailand, the bill was endorsed by the king of Thailand in September. According to LGBT activists, their campaign took decades — but progressive politicians championed their cause, and the legalization of same-sex “marriage” in Western countries had a substantial impact in Thailand, where, according to the BBC, “same-sex love had become normalized in Thai culture too. Such was the shift in favor of the law that it was passed last year by a thumping majority of 400 votes to just 10 against. Even in the notoriously conservative senate only four opposed the law.” The bill is so sweeping that it removes “gender-specific terms like man, woman, husband and wife from 70 sections of the Thai Civil Code covering marriage and replaces them with neutral terms like individual and spouse.”

For years, redefining marriage was presented as an end goal of the LGBT movement; as in Western countries, Thai LGBT activists see their accomplishment as merely a beginning. Next up are “dozens of laws in the Thai legal code which have not yet been made gender-neutral” as well as removing “obstacles in the way of same-sex couples using surrogacy to have a family” and allowing people to “use their preferred gender on official documents” and removing the legal definition of parents as mother and father. The LGBT revolution does not end — the end goal is a complete restructuring of society under the rainbow flag.

The mainstream press has covered Thailand’s redefinition of marriage ad nauseum. The BBC noted that hundreds of same-sex couples across the country applied for and received marriage certificates on Thursday, and LGBT activists worked hard to ensure that their victory is visible and celebrated. As the BBC put it:

It was a pageant of colors and costumes as district officials hosted parties with photo booths and free cupcakes – one Bangkok district was giving air tickets to the first couple who registered their marriage there. Activists said they were hoping to cross the 1,448-mark for registrations by the end of Thursday – 1448 is the clause in the Thai Civil Code covering the definition of marriage … A marriage certificate means LGBTQ+ couples now have the same rights as any other couple to get engaged and married, to manage their assets, to inherit and to adopt children.

Activists are also clear that they hope other Asian countries will soon follow suit:

It’s one reason why Aki Uryu, who is Japanese, moved to Bangkok to be with her partner. She said life is difficult for the LGBTQ+ community back home: “In Thailand, I can hold hands with my partner, walk together. No one says anything. It’s just different. It feels right.” Watching them celebrate, along with so many other couples in a Bangkok mall, was Mr Zhang, a gay Chinese man who did not want to reveal his first name. “We’re excited, we’re also very jealous,” he said. “Thailand is so close to China, but in another sense it’s so far away.”

LGBT activists are hoping that other Asian nations will follow Nepal, Taiwan, and Thailand, with a particular focus on Japan. Millions of Christians in Korea and elsewhere are pushing back. The LGBT flag is the banner of ideological colonizers, and it is on the march everywhere.

