Alabama attempts to halt the transgender craze sweeping through America’s youth

March 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — As the Equality Act heads to the Senate, Alabama state senators have taken matters into their own hands and passed the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act by a whopping 23 to 4 margin on Tuesday, March 2. The bill is an attempt to halt the transgender craze sweeping through America’s youth by functionally banning “transition” — puberty blockers, so-called “hormone therapy,” and sex change surgeries for people under age 19. The legislation now heads to the Alabama House of Representatives. According to CBS News, those caught breaking the law could face ten years in prison or fines up to $15,000.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act would also require teachers and other school staff to inform parents of “a minor’s perception that his or her gender is inconsistent with his or her sex.” In her recent book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, Abigail Shrier details many examples of children pursing transition without their parents’ knowledge or consent, assisted by school staff who in many cases work to actively conceal what is taking place from parents. Many parents of children who identify as transgender have reported being appalled and heartbroken to discover that their children have been encouraged by activist educators.

State Senator Shay Shelnutt, a Republican and sponsor of the bill, told The Associated Press that the law is necessary to protect children. “Children aren’t mature enough to make these decisions on surgeries and drugs,” he explained. “The whole point is to protect kids.” It bears mentioning that it is illegal for minors to purchase tobacco products or alcohol in Alabama before the age of 21. The long-lasting effects of transition and hormone therapy, which are not yet fully understood by experts and medical professionals, can have permanent physical effects (such as infertility) on young people before the state permits them to order a beer.

Unsurprisingly, trans activists and lobbyists with organizations such as the Alabama ACLU, the Campaign for Southern Equality, and an assortment of other groups are attempting to gaslight the public by insisting that this protective legislation actually harms young people. Protests have been organized at the Montgomery statehouse, and mainstream media outlets are almost universally presenting the bill as a transphobic attack on youth designed to bar them from life-saving treatment. Evidence of the long-lasting effects and damages of these so-called treatments have been almost entirely ignored, as has the violation of parental rights by activists within the public school system.

Legislators in other states are calling for similar laws, and in the wake of Joe Biden’s transgender executive order, more than 25 states are currently deliberating over laws designed to protect female-only spaces. It is unclear if these laws would survive the Equality Act should the law reach the president’s desk, or whether these protections would weather a Supreme Court challenge in the wake of 2020’s Bostock v. Clayton County decision.

The transgender movement has a network of online influencers reaching young people; Big Business is marching in lockstep; the entertainment industry is dedicated to mainstreaming transgenderism and telling powerfully propagandistic trans stories; the mainstream media has committed to using language pre-approved by the trans movement in covering the issue; social media platforms have begun taking down speech deemed hateful by the trans movement; even Amazon has begun removing books critical of gender ideology (such as Ryan T. Anderson’s When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment.) Additionally, the trans movement has captured the Democratic Party, which currently holds all levers of legislative power.

It appears, for the moment, that the trans movement is ascendant. Time will tell if state laws such as this can temporarily stem the tide.