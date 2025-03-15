Alberta NDP wants more abortion in rural areas where residents lack ‘real health care’ 

To 'take money away from real health care to push abortion will get people killed. This is the fundamental problem with the NDP: everything is about pushing abortion.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The New Democratic Party (NDP) of Alberta is pushing abortion on rural communities once again.

Last week, MLA Sarah Hoffman of Alberta brought forward Motion 521. The motion reads, in full:

Be it resolved that the Legislative Assembly urge the Government to expand women’s healthcare services in Alberta by (a) ensuring that the full range of women’s reproductive health services are publicly available in all regional hospitals, and (b) providing female contraceptive products free of charge.

Hoffman, who was the NDP Minister of Health from 2015 to 2019 and ran for the NDP leadership last year (losing to Naheed Nenshi), has a long track record of pushing abortion. During her ministry, so-called “bubble zones” around abortion clinics were brought in to prevent pro-lifers from reaching out to women to offer them help and alternatives. The NDP referred to pro-life speech as “harassment.”

The NDP used its single mandate — under Premier Rachel Notley — to expand abortion in Alberta as much as possible.

“We’re the first province to fully fund the abortion pill Mifegymiso and make sure that it didn’t matter how much money you had, you could access that if you needed to,” Hoffman boasted during her failed leadership campaign. Hoffman has also been vocal in opposing bans on sex change surgeries for minors.

The Wilberforce Project, an Alberta-based pro-life organization, noted that this is not the first time the NDP has pushed a motion like this.

“This is a rehash of previous NDP attempts to push abortion on rural areas of the province,” executive director Cameron Wilson said. “There have been multiple studies on the priorities of rural healthcare, including extensive discussions with rural communities. In none of them were abortions mentioned, even by a fringe minority.”

Abortion may not be a rural priority, but it is an NDP priority.

“Speaking as someone who grew up on a remote mountainside, I can tell you that rural communities are realists about what they need from health care,” Wilson continued. “They know that they will not be able to get all the bells and whistles in their local hospitals because the money simply doesn’t exist. But they do want better care. They want to focus on the things that could save their lives one day.”

“There are scarce dollars in rural health care, and to take money away from real health care to push abortion will get people killed. This is the fundamental problem with the NDP: everything is about pushing abortion. As we documented before, the NDP have a profitable financial connection to abortion clinics. Perhaps they are looking to expand their donor network by increasing the abortion rate.”

Red Deer Councilman Chard Krahn concurred. “The healthcare priorities for Red Deer and Central Alberta are clear: We need to continue the expansion of the Red Deer Regional Hospital, ensure the newly announced cardiac catheterization unit is operational as soon as possible, and attract more doctors to our region,” he said. “These are the pressing issues that impact families every day. Our focus should be on improving access to essential and life-saving care that Central Albertans rely on.”

The Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada — run by Joyce Arthur, who could not be more extreme on the issue if she tried — published a paper in 2018 titled “Why Women Have Abortions.” One line in particular jumps out: “Many women state they ‘have no real choice’ as they do not have the financial resources to support themselves and a child.” Pro-abortion politicians such as Sarah Hoffman, however, usually assume there are many unwanted babies — but no unwanted abortions.

