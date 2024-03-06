Alleged message from heaven: ‘You have allowed the usurper to sit on the chair of my Peter’

A religious order that has been receiving messages from heaven for 30 years has finally decided to go public with them. Urged by Jesus to make their revelations public, they give direction and hope to the faithful in this perilous and confusing time.

(LifeSiteNews) — If you viewed my last program on the messages from heaven allegedly being received by the Catholic religious community at the Mission of Divine Mercy near San Antonio, Texas, you will know that it seemed to me that Providence was at work in getting their message out through LifeSite. However, being a layman and no theologian, I obviously can’t say these are truly messages from heaven. But they are very interesting indeed for our times of grave confusion in the Church. Moreover, the lives of this religious community seem, from what I witnessed, above reproach. Fr. John Mary and the others from what I could see live their lives out for Christ and His Holy Mother.

But there is controversy in that they are going against the will of their bishop in releasing these messages. I’ve asked them to address that point and they will be doing so shortly. Moreover, on the last episode of Faith & Reason I asked Fr. Charles Murr about this and he said that a bishop could ask not to have the messages revealed so as to investigate them but not just telling them not to for no reason – at his whim. Moreover, there is much controversy around the archbishop in question – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, who has cancelled many good and holy priests and has just cancelled a Catholic family business causing scandal in his archdiocese.

The newly released message from the Mission of Divine Mercy allegedly received from God speaks of great hope as God promises the faithful that His “voice is about to thunder.” He says he is giving His unfaithful priests and bishops just one more hour to turn to him before he casts them aside. But most interestingly, there is a message to the bishops about Pope Francis. The message says, “And you have allowed the usurper to sit on the chair of My Peter – he who is carrying out the Great Treason that will leave My Church desolate. AND YOU HAVE ALLOWED THIS.

And you carry with you the terrible Responsibility of this horrendous offense to Me, your GOD.”

God the Father. Time to Join My Army – A Call to Priests and Bishops.

February 22, 2024

To My children scattered throughout the world –

Your God speaks to you from the little holy Hill, Our new Tepeyac.

The time has come, My children, to call you to join yourselves to My army –the army that I have formed and forged in silence, in what is hidden, with countless trials, sacrifices and sufferings.

How many small battalions I have formed throughout the world, on each continent. As cisterns of pure water to give life to My hungry and abandoned children. Hungry for the Truth, hungry for Me – and abandoned by those who have become a stumbling block to Me: My priest sons, to whom I have given the mandate and mission to care for My sheep, to protect them and nourish them with My Sacred

Food.

But these shepherds have fallen asleep and have abandoned you, My children, the vast majority of them.

I have faithful Shepherds – the joy of My Heart11 – who, united to My Jesus, work ceaselessly to guide My sheep into My fold. And how they are hated and persecuted. They will receive the crown of martyrdom for this witness and work in My honor.

My Voice is about to thunder in order to awaken My sleeping children, drunk with the world and with Satan’s lies.

They do not recognize the times, they do not recognize My Voice, and they are USELESS to Me.

But I will wake them up with the thunder of My Voice.

My children, you who suffer at seeing the devastation of My Church, at seeing the world completely dominated by Satan and his cohorts – raise your eyes and your hearts to Me, children.

You have called Me, and I come.

You have been faithful, and now I show you that I AM your FAITHFUL GOD.

Faithful to My Word. Faithful to My Truth. Faithful to My Love for you.

I come, children, to restore what is Mine.

I come, children, to take possession of what Satan, in his infinite pride, wished to take from Me.

I come, children, to reconquer your hearts and the hearts of all of My children.

Raise your eyes, children, and wait for Me.

Raise your hearts, My little ones, and trust in Me.

Raise your hearts, and you will see Me.

Do not be afraid.

Your God arises on your behalf.

Remain in Me and do not fear.

—–

Write now, daughter, for My Priest sons.

Those who, instead of being My closest collaborators, My most docile and faithful instruments, My rest, have become a very great hindrance; souls of thieves, stealing from My children what belongs to them as heirs and by necessity: My Grace, My Guidance, My Light, My Forgiveness. Souls rebellious to My Voice, lazy souls.

Souls that, having lost Me, do not seek Me. Venturing further and further into darkness they turn their backs to My Light.

They will become dryer and more withered than the fig tree I cursed before entering Jerusalem.

Throughout the years I have pruned and fertilized them, trying to revive them, but they refuse My help.

MY HELP. The help I send how and when I want, as a dew for My children.Woe to those shepherds who are a hindrance and are useless to Me.

I give one more opportunity; I grant it to you – a last opportunity – obtained for you by the sacrifice and prayer of those whom you have despised and abandoned,

My victim souls – in response to them I give you one more opportunity. DO NOT WASTE IT.

I will wait one more hour15 for you, but if you do not respond, if you do not listen to Me, I will proceed with My Plan, casting you aside so that you do not cause any more damage with your inaction.

I need your help, sons. I called you; I created you for this Hour, that you might help Me and help your brothers. So that you take Me to the souls who are most in need; so that you protect My sheep, so that with My Power and authority you free them from Satan’s claws. So that you take My Peace and Hope into the darkness of despair – so that you feed My sheep, so that you heal them.

Sons, it is a very arduous work. Exhausting. Laying down your lives at each minute, with each step.

I NEED YOU.

WAKE UP, sons.

See what is IN TRUTH happening around you.

Come out of the miasmas of the enemy, of his confusions and seductions.

My Voice is clear, direct. The yes that is yes, and the no that is no.

The Truth is LIGHT.

Sons, you are surrounded by lies. YOU HAVE BEEN LIED TO. And you have absorbed these lies that are so harmful because they obscure the TRUTH, and by obscuring the Light of Truth, your whole being is obscured and you are easily distracted, and you become completely harmless to My enemy.

I NEED WARRIOR SONS. PRIESTS AND SOLDIERS.

Fearless in battle.

I gave you a sword16 on the day you were consecrated to Me, to My service in

My Temple. What have you done with it?

I gave you a pure, white stole. In what condition is it now?

And your consecrated, anointed hands, what have you used them for?

WHERE IS YOUR FAITH, sons?

Instead of being the strong invincible flame that gives you life and warmth and makes you true coworkers of Mine, you have let it be extinguished. I only see a little flame here and there – so poor and weak.

SONS, THIS IS WHY DARKNESS HAS SPREAD. BECAUSE THERE IS NO FAITH IN MY PRIESTS.

THE SIMPLE AND PURE FAITH OF CHILDREN.

THE STRONG AND VALIANT FAITH OF MY CHILDREN.

THE LOYAL UNTO DEATH FAITH.

THE FAITH THAT IS LIGHT AND LIFE.

YOU HAVE LET IT BE EXTINGUISHED. In you and in My children.

YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SO MUCH DARKNESS, SONS.

And you, called Bishops, who should be fathers for My Priest sons, examples and guides, you have become much worse than demons, for at least the demons recognize Me as God, despite hating Me.

But you HAVE CAST ME ASIDE and YOU HAVE USED ME FOR YOUR OWN ENDS.

Woe to you. Woe to you if you do not recognize this last opportunity. If you do not turn to Me, if you do not recognize your guilt and responsibility.

Yes, you carry a terrible responsibility. Gigantic. And I will call you to an account.

NO ONE MOCKS ME.

NO ONE TAKES ADVANTAGE OF ME.

You are so blinded that you do not see how you are being used and manipulated.

I speak to you, My sons, who were once sincere in following Me.

I must correct you – it is mercy.

I must wake you up – it is mercy.

I must shake you – it is justice.

I Am your Father. And I have Mercy. But I Am also your King and I demand your loyalty and your obedience.

And I Am your GOD. DO NOT FORGET THIS.

And as GOD I have a right to EVERYTHING. That you give Me EVERYTHING.

Reconsider. Listen to My Voice. These words that I give to you NOW to show you what I need from you NOW.

You have not only let the smoke of Satan infiltrate into My Sanctuary; but you have allowed a whole army of demons to take your places.

And you have allowed the usurper to sit on the chair of My Peter – he who is carrying out the Great Treason that will leave My Church desolate.

AND YOU HAVE ALLOWED THIS.

And you carry with you the terrible Responsibility of this horrendous offense to Me, your GOD.

You have abandoned Me and you have abandoned My little ones. And you have abandoned My Jesus.

Woe to you.

Sons, listen to Me NOW. TURN TO ME NOW. Leave behind your criteria and receive MY LIGHT. You are in darkness and do not realize it.

But I, your GOD, have Mercy.

I, your good Father, take pity on your blindness, starvation, and nakedness.

And I offer these WORDS OF MINE to you so that in them you hear Me; with them you clothe yourselves, and by them be nourished.

MAKE HASTE, sons. THERE IS NO MORE TIME.

I NEED YOU TO BE COMPLETELY MINE.

Do not resist My Voice, sons.

I speak to you as your Father.

But soon I shall speak as the ALL POWERFUL AND ONLY GOD. THE LORD GOD OF HOSTS.

HE WHO IS.

THE ONLY ONE.

NO ONE CAN RESIST THIS VOICE.

Before this Devastating Thunder, that will demolish, will bring down every presence of the enemy and all those who chose him over Me; I give you this last

opportunity.

I remind you of the well-known saying, “He who runs with wolves learns how to howl.”

You have not recognized the wolves that surround you. You have received them as true shepherds. And instead of speaking only My Words, My Truth, you have let them howl and you have begun to imitate them as well.

STAND UP, sons. ON GUARD.

WAKE UP.

FIGHT. DEFEND WHAT I HAVE ENTRUSTED TO YOU.

IT IS THE LAST CALL. I WANT YOU IN MY ARMY.

NOW.

I HAVE MY PLAN, DO NOT HINDER ME.

DO NOT HINDER ME.

Remember that you are servants. That you are sons. And as such, you owe Me obedience and fidelity.

Once you have stood up, raise your brother Priests.

Remember that I AM your Head. I AM Who unites you. I AM your Leader and Captain.

Your Hour has passed.

And MINE BEGINS NOW. MY HOUR. THE HOUR IN WHICH MY PLAN IS REVEALED FOR WHAT IT IS – INFINITE, POWERFUL, UNSHAKEABLE. RADIANT.

For years you have been deaf to My Voice that speaks in these small voices – scattered throughout the world and in each age of the Church, for the good of all of My children.

You have cast them aside, considering them superfluous, just imaginings of unstable minds.

But now I UNITE THESE VOICES IN MY VOICE OF THUNDER.

MY VOICE WILL THUNDER TO THE ENDS OF ALL THAT IS CREATED.

MY VOICE WILL REACH THE DEEPEST DEPTHS.

ALL THAT EXISTS WILL FEEL THE THUNDERING OF MY VOICE.

ONLY I CAN SAY “ENOUGH!”

THE GREAT ENOUGH that defeats the works of Satan.

I YOUR GOD WILL SAY IT.

And I call you to once again take your places in My army and that with Me you raise your voice in this great cry.

I WAIT FOR YOU, SONS. ONE MORE HOUR.

NO MORE.

I have waited for you for a long time and there is no time left.

Get your houses in order, sons.

I AM COMING.

And I will visit EACH OF YOU.

Are you ready for this visit of MINE? NO.

This is why I come to awaken you. So that you make yourselves ready.

So that you remember your Abba and remember your true vocation.

SONS, STAND UP.

NOW.

MY PLAN ADVANCES INEXORABLY. A PLAN OF MERCY AND JUSTICE.

A PLAN OF GOODNESS AND POWER.

MY PLAN TO RECONQUER MY CHILDREN, MY CHURCH, AND ALL OF

MY CREATION.

LISTEN TO ME, SONS.

STAND UP.

Your Abba, your Father who loves you.

Your Lord and God.

He WHO IS, WHO WAS, and WHO IS TO COME.

AMEN.

I AM COMING.

NOTE: As it frequently happens, the readings from Mass of the day following the giving of one of these messages, seem to confirm what was dictated. Sometimes very clearly, sometimes more subtly.

The readings for February 27 (Tuesday of the second week of Lent) were:

Isaiah 1, 10, 16-20

“Hear the word of the LORD, princes of Sodom! Listen to the instruction of our God, people of Gomorrah! Wash yourselves clean! Put away your misdeeds from before my eyes; cease doing evil; learn to do good. Make justice your aim: redress the wronged, hear the orphan’s plea, defend the widow. Come now, let us set things right, says the LORD: Though your sins be like scarlet, they may become white as snow; Though they be crimson red, they may become white as wool. If you are willing, and obey, you shall eat the good things of the land; But if you refuse and resist, the sword shall consume you: for the mouth of the LORD has spoken!”

Ps 50:8-9, 16bc-17, 21 and 23

“Not for your sacrifices do I rebuke you, for your burnt offerings are before me always. I take from your house no bullock, no goats out of your fold. Why do you recite my statutes, and profess my covenant with your mouth, Though you hate discipline and cast my words behind you? When you do these things, shall I be deaf to it? Or do you think that I am like yourself? I will correct you by drawing them up before your eyes. He that offers praise as a sacrifice glorifies me; and to him that goes the right way I will show the salvation of God.”

Ez 18:31

Cast away from you all the crimes you have committed, says the LORD, and make for yourselves a new heart and a new spirit.

Mt 23:1-12

Jesus spoke to the crowds and to his disciples, saying, “The scribes and the Pharisees have taken their seat on the chair of Moses. Therefore, do and observe all things whatsoever they tell you, but do not follow their example. For they preach but they do not practice. They tie up heavy burdens hard to carry and lay them on people’s shoulders, but they will not lift a finger to move them. All their works are performed to be seen. They widen their phylacteries and lengthen their tassels. They love places of honor at banquets, seats of honor in synagogues, greetings in marketplaces, and the salutation ‘Rabbi.’ As for you, do not be called ‘Rabbi.’ You have but one teacher, and you are all brothers. Call no one on earth your father; you have but one Father in heaven. Do not be called ‘Master’; you have but one master, the Christ. The greatest among you must be your servant. Whoever exalts himself will be humbled; but whoever humbles himself will be exalted.

