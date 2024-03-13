Alleged new message from heaven: ‘Soon I will act,’ God reveals

A religious order that has been receiving messages from heaven for 30 years has finally decided to go public with them. Urged by Jesus to make their revelations public, they give direction and hope to the faithful in this perilous and confusing time.

(LifeSiteNews) — If you viewed my last two programs on the messages from heaven allegedly being received by the Catholic religious community at the Mission of Divine Mercy near San Antonio, Texas, you will know that it seemed to me that Providence was at work in getting their message out through LifeSite. However, being a layman and no theologian, I obviously can’t say these are truly messages from heaven. But they are very interesting indeed for our times of grave confusion in the Church. Moreover, the lives of this religious community seem, from what I witnessed, above reproach. Fr. John Mary and the others from what I could see live their lives out for Christ and His Holy Mother.

But there is controversy in that they are going against the will of their bishop in releasing these messages. I’ve asked them to address that point and they will be doing so shortly. Moreover, on a recent episode of Faith & Reason I asked Fr. Charles Murr about this, and he said that a bishop could ask not to have the messages revealed so as to investigate them but not just tell them not to for no reason – at his whim. Moreover, there is much controversy around the archbishop in question – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, who has canceled many good and holy priests and has just canceled a Catholic family business, causing scandal in his archdiocese.

God the Father. To My Faithful Priests.

March 1, 2024

Write, My daughter, for My faithful Priests –

Write for My sons who have kept My Word – My Jesus – as the center of their being; who imitate My Jesus in His Obedience, in His Offering, in His Love and Trust in His Abba.

You have clothed yourselves with My Jesus and as such I see you.

My sons. My beloved sons.

You suffer with My children, you suffer with Me, at seeing the effects of our enemy’s plans and works.

My faithful sons, keeping watch – tireless watch over My little ones. How tired you are. How discouraged, My sons. So much work, and nothing seems to be improving.

The anguish of feeling so alone and so unheard. Raising your voices to warn, to guide, only to be silenced by those who should be working with you. Like you.

My sons – between you and Me there is only Love. How much I love you. How much I need you. How much I need your brothers who are still asleep.

I must wake them and shake them, lest the enemy completely overtake them while they sleep.

Help them with your prayers and your sacrifice – the daily offering of yourselves with My Jesus on the Altar.

The Most Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

The Most Holy Offering of My Jesus out of love for Me – and you.

The Offering you unite yourselves to.

The Offering that I take into My Heart and through which I pour out Mercy and Grace upon My parched people.

My little children. My famished children.

Do you see, My sons, why then there are incessant attacks on this Holy Sacrifice? Why the enemy must destroy It at all costs? Why he works tirelessly to subvert It? And not being able to destroy It in Itself – for he has already been vanquished by It – he must destroy those in whose hands I have placed this Offering: you, My Priests.

You see the attacks on My Most Holy Sacrament, the True Presence of My Jesus – with what disdain and disrespect He is treated, abused.

You see how these attacks destroy FAITH in the hearts of My children, who no longer believe My Jesus, no longer recognize Him.

You see how when FAITH is extinguished, idolatry and despair take possession of the soul.

My sons, this is what you are fighting against, these are the forces wishing to destroy you, for you are My bulwarks to protect My children. If you give way, what happens to My little ones?

You see, My sons, bulwark after bulwark falling, being destroyed. You see the hordes of demons attacking My children.

And I see the pain that rends your hearts.

I SEE, MY SONS. I KNOW. I UNDERSTAND.

AND I COME.

I will no longer leave you bereft, alone.

I have never left you alone. I Am always close to My children. And I hear their cries. I gather all their tears.

But I must let My children see what happens when I Am set aside. What happens when My Law is ignored, twisted. What happens when I Am not listened to.

My sons, you have listened to Me until now. And how much I have been able to do because of this. It is yet hidden from your eyes, that your FAITH and your OFFERING may be perfect and complete. But I say to you, you will rejoice at the Fruitfulness [that] I have and will bring about through your fidelity and your attentiveness to My Voice.

And today I ask you to listen to Me once again. To receive My words spoken to you in these times, for these times.

The order I established in My Church for the good of all My children is under siege, My sons.

You see this. You have experienced the consequences of this siege and the confusion it causes.

The terrible, terrible confusion it has brought about.

My sons, look up at Me. At your Father. At the Only One Who Is. At the One Who loves you and gives you the Light of Truth to be able to see what is happening around you and what I ask you to do.

My sons, gather My children and place them in your heart, place them under the protection of Mary Most Holy – your Mother, Who works tirelessly on your behalf.

Gather all the suffering of My children and place it with your own into the Chalice of My Jesus’ Offering to Me.

Remember, My sons, that all missions must be subordinate to Me in order to bear fruit.

My Jesus is the Perfect Obedience. And only by remaining completely united to Him do you remain in His and your perfect Obedience to Me.

When a mission separates itself from the TRUTH, from Me, it ceases to be useful, and by not remaining in the TRUTH, it becomes an anti-mission. An obstacle.

My sons, do you see now what is taking place in My Church? HOW MANY MISSIONS HAVE BEEN SUBVERTED? HOW MANY HAVE THE APPEARANCE OF BEING MINE, BUT ARE IMPOSTORS?

Some you can distinguish, for their works or anti-works are obvious.

But some, My children, are too well hidden.

ONLY I, WHO PROBE THE DEPTHS OF EACH SOUL CAN KNOW AND SEE these complete deceptions.

This is why NOW you need MY LIGHT in order to not be deceived. In order to fight. In order to protect My sheep.

This is why I ask you to LOOK AT ME. ONLY AT YOUR ABBA. ONLY AT YOUR FATHER. ONLY AT YOUR GOD.

That you might see the TRUTH. THE ONLY TRUTH. UNCHANGING. RADIANT. LIFE-GIVING.

THE TRUTH THAT SETS YOU FREE.

***

Continued on March 2, 2024

The Truth that will descend radiant and beautiful into the hearts of My children once more, to illuminate their darkness, to dispel their despair, to crush all the lies that like cobwebs have enmeshed their hearts and their minds.

My sons, I will send My Truth as the great Sign, as the great Light to enlighten the consciences of My children – that they may see how I see them – how I see each of you.

When I act thus – in an instant, reaching from one end of the world to the other – your Priesthood will become in that instant a tremendous pillar and refuge for My children, who will come to you in multitude after multitude to receive My forgiveness and Mercy through you.

Do you understand now why I need you so much, why I need all My Priest-sons to be completely united to Me?

Do you understand how the enemy will hate you in that hour and will try to destroy you? ONLY BY REMAINING STEADFAST IN ME, IN MY LOVE, WILL YOU BE ABLE TO REMAIN STANDING.

My little sons, how much work awaits you. But also, HOW MUCH HELP I will send you. [smile]

DO NOT BE AFRAID.

REMAIN IN ME, TRUST ME, AND DO NOT BE AFRAID.

My sons, ready yourselves. Stand up straight without fear or shame.

I have shown you the deception – the great deception taking place in My Sanctuary. I have opened your eyes to it – some earlier than others – all in accord with your missions and the offering of prayer, of trust, of sacrifice that I ask you for.

But now, My sons, we must open all eyes.

YES, only I can do so, for the darkness and confusion have spread so far and so deep that My children no longer see, no longer recognize – save a few, like you, and like My little ones who, having simple childlike Faith, have listened to My warnings and have been attentive to the signs I have given.

My sons prepare yourselves for battle.

YES, We – you and I – have been in this battle for a long, long time. Warding off constantly the attacks of the Ancient Serpent, the great Accuser.

But the battle that looms now, My sons, is far greater, far subtler, far, far more dangerous. And it is why I have reserved Grace upon Grace for these times.

My enemy – our enemy – thinks he has the victory in his hand, he sees the destruction and deception he has caused and is pleased, so pleased with himself that his pride blinds him. Blinds him to My growing Army, spread throughout the world, and kept hidden by Me until this Hour.

He is blind to the Army of My Holy Angels that are drawing ever closer to you, to help and protect and fight alongside you.

DO NOT FORGET THEM. You need their help.

My sons, My Way is hard. You know this.

It is painful. You have experienced this.

It is crushing. You bear this crushing daily.

BUT YOU ARE MINE.

My beloved sons. My soldiers, My faithful retinue. My Guard of Honor.

MY SONS.

DO NOT FORGET THIS.

We work together, My sons. ALWAYS TOGETHER.

Soon I will act. Soon you will know what you must do to help Me. To follow Me in this New Hour that unfolds before you.

I say to you,

I WILL ACT. I WILL HELP.

I WILL VINDICATE YOUR FAITHFULNESS TO ME AND TO MY CHILDREN.

I Bless you, My beloved sons, sons of My Heart.

How much I love you.

How much your love and fidelity console Me.

AMEN. I AM COMING.

Blessed are they who have believed that what was spoken to them will be fulfilled.

Your Abba,

Your Father Who loves you.

Your God Who blesses you +

