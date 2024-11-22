American Life League applauds Trump administration’s plans to defund Planned Parenthood

American Life League praised the plans of Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency to cut taxpayer funding to Planned Parenthood, noting that the abortion giant pays its affiliate CEOs an average of $317,000 while pushing abortions to the poorest women in the country.

FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia (American Life League) — American Life League is applauding the plans that President-elect Trump’s newly named Department of Government Efficiency has for Planned Parenthood.

Trump’s budget-belt tighteners, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, are targeting the abortion giant as part of plans to “take aim at the $500 billion plus in annual federal expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress.”

American Life League’s STOPP International 2023 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation details the salaries of the leaders of all the abortion vendor’s affiliates, along with those of the top-paid employees at the organization’s headquarters, Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

American Life League national director Katie Brown observed that Planned Parenthood, which received $670.4 million in taxpayer money, cumulatively paid its Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs $16.8 million in 2020, averaging more than $317,000, per its most recent available numbers. By contrast, Brown noted that compensation analyst Salary.com lists the average salary for CEOs of U.S. nonprofits as $184,809.

This data by the Planned Parenthood watchdog shows that this abortion empire, classified by the Internal Revenue Service as not-for-profit, is paying its executives big bucks.

As Planned Parenthood executives pull in their six-figure salaries, Brown shared that those targeted with Planned Parenthood’s abortion “services” are typically the poorest. She cited the abortion vendor’s own data showing that 70 percent of those to whom they sell abortions have an annual household income of under $40,000.

“It’s time to curb Planned Parenthood’s abuse of the taxpayers,” stated Brown. “Repeated cries to defund Planned Parenthood have gone unheeded. The continued unauthorized granting of taxpayer dollars to a business that systematically profits by selling abortions is unconscionable. We urge the new administration to shut down this cash cow that is financing the decimation of America’s future by sucking taxpayer dollars to line CEO pockets.”

