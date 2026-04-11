Americans are paying for homosexuals to participate in unbridled sexual activity

HIV drugs (PrEP) cost about $20,000 a year and are mandated by Obamacare to be included for free in every US health care plan. And yet there is a simple protection that is 100% free: Living a chaste life.

(LifeSiteNews) — American taxpayers are subsidizing the huge cost of drugs that serve to enable homosexuals to continue to engage in sodomy without fear of contracting HIV/AIDS.

Pre-exposure prophylactic HIV drugs (PrEP), which typically cost a little more than $20,000 a year, are mandated by Obamacare to be included for free in every American health care plan.

As such, American taxpayers are fitting the bill for homosexuals to participate in unbridled sexual activity.

In a remarkable thread on X, user travis4nh sparked a discussion that pitted facts and commonsense against LGBT ideology that demands continued mandates government insurance coverage protecting perverse sexual activity.

“If you’re gay in America, you get by law $20,000 per year in special benefits. If you’re hetero, you are taxed to supply this special benefit,” began travis4nh, amplifying a post about the extreme expense of PrEp medications.

If you’re gay in America, you get by law $20,000 per year in special benefits.

If you’re hetero, you are taxed to supply this special benefit. https://t.co/6ZxVhciU02 — travis4nh (@travis4nh) April 8, 2026

“Only 70% of people who catch HIV are gay men (2% of the population),” he continued. “The rest are mostly black women (6% of the population) who have sex with gay men, and IV drug users (0.3% of the population).”

“HIV is really really REALLY hard to catch,” he emphasized. “Basically no normal person ever catches it; you have to take insane levels of risk to have even a decent chance.”

“Insurance is supposed to cover catastrophic, low probability RISKS, not predictable expenses,” he declared.

“AIDS is extremely hard to catch and on average it takes about 50 anal receptive acts with an HIV+ male partner to get it,” travis4nh later reemphasized.

“Government should not mandate coverage of expected conditions any more than auto insurance should cover gasoline or car washes,” he reasoned.

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And they shouldn’t.

Government should not mandate coverage of expected conditions any more than auto insurance should cover gasoline or car washes.https://t.co/qknFqHBkvx — travis4nh (@travis4nh) April 9, 2026

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2022, adolescent and adult gay, bisexual, and other men who reported male-to-male sexual contact accounted for 67% of the new HIV diagnoses in the United States.”

Promotion of PrEP by the government and Big Pharma aims to reduce the 35,000 new infections occurring each year in the U.S.

“More than 700,000 Americans have died from HIV-related illnesses since the AIDS epidemic emerged in 1981. But compared with its devastating impacts in the 1980s and ’90s, HIV is now largely a chronic disease in the U.S., managed with antiretroviral therapy that can suppress the virus to undetectable — and non-transmissible — levels,” reported KFF Health News, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. “Public health officials now promote routine testing, condom use, and preexposure prophylaxis to prevent infections.”

“Until we can increase uptake of PrEP in these communities, we’re not going to be successful in bringing about an end to the HIV epidemic,” said Justin Smith, director of the Campaign to End AIDS at Positive Impact Health Centers in Atlanta.

And yet there is a simple answer that does not involve a lifetime of medication and which is 100% free: Living a chaste life.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

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