Americans became slightly more pro-life this year, Gallup poll shows

Polling shows Americans have become slightly more pro-life in 2025, despite Democrats and abortion groups spending hundreds of millions of dollars on he lie that pro-life laws kill women.

(LifeSiteNews) — Gallup’s annual survey on abortion was released on June 9, and the headline focuses on the big take-away: “Gender Gaps on Abortion Reach Historic Highs.”

Gallup found that while 61 percent of women identify as “pro-choice,” only 41 percent of men do. The same percentage of women who identified as pro-choice in 2022 identify as pro-choice today, but in 2022, 48 percent of men also identified as pro-choice, a shift of 7 percent.

Before Roe was overturned, men and women never differed by more than ten points; most mainstream media outlets understandably fixated on this gender divide. Other data points affirm just how deep the growing divide between men and women on abortion might be, with Gallup reporting that while 57 percent of women say abortion is “moral,” only 40 percent of men agree.

The numbers on whether abortion should be legal are almost identical, with only 41 percent of men saying abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances, over against 56 percent of women.

According to Lydia Saad of Gallup: “Currently, 32% of women and 54% of men identify as pro-life.”

But perhaps the most significant takeaway from Gallup’s data is a slight increase in pro-life sentiment in 2025. As Dr. Michael New observed:

Overall, 43 percent of respondents identified as “pro-life,” a two percentage point gain from last year’s Gallup survey. There were also small gains in the percentage of people who thought abortion was “morally wrong” and the percentage of people who thought abortion should either be “illegal” or “legal in only a few circumstances.”

READ: Republicans advance bill to repeal FACE Act used to jail peaceful pro-life activists

Why is this admittedly slight gain significant? Because since Dobbs, Democrats and abortion groups have spent hundreds of millions of dollars barraging Americans with non-stop fearmongering propaganda, pounding home the lie that pro-life laws kill women.

Abortion activists spent over $100 million in Florida alone last year, ultimately failing to enshrine legal abortion in the state constitution; 2024 marked the first time abortion activists lost a number of referendums after a two-year winning streak post-Dobbs.

Additionally, the mainstream press pumps out stories weekly – sometimes daily – to manufacture the narrative that pro-life laws are turning America into Margaret Atwood’s Gilead. Journalists insist that women are being prosecuted for miscarriages; that they are dying due to lack of care; that miscarriage care is illegal due to pro-life laws; that American healthcare is imploding due to pro-life laws protecting children in the womb. Any American that consumes mainstream news is exposed to these stories constantly.

In that context, any increase in support for the pro-life position means that this propaganda may finally be losing its potency. “Overall, pro-lifers should take heart,” New noted. “This Gallup survey shows that since May of 2021, the percentage of Americans identifying as ‘pro-choice’ has increased by only two percentage points. While there have been gains in support for legal abortion among Democrats and independent women, Republicans have actually become more pro-life in recent years. The mainstream media spin that there has been a large gain in public support for legal abortion is simply incorrect.”

New concluded: “Despite an onslaught of negative media coverage about recently enacted pro-life laws, pro-life sentiment has actually remained remarkably durable.”

Indeed, the GOP politicians who have been following Trump’s lead away from defending the pro-life position should take note of this data. Roe v. Wade was overturned, and yet the Democrats lost the “abortion election” despite being certain that feticide would put Kamala Harris over the top. Abortion activists won a string of referendums, but lost Florida – and despite spending obscene amounts of money and getting hundreds of millions more in free advertising from the mainstream media, pro-life sentiment is climbing slightly rather than falling dramatically.

Share











