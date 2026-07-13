Amnesty International’s new ‘enemies list’ includes pro-life, ‘gender-critical,’ faith groups

Amnesty International's report on threats to the 'anti-rights movement' in the UK includes feminists who oppose the transgender agenda.

(LifeSiteNews) — Amnesty International just released a new report on the dark threats that loom on the horizons of the United Kingdom. It is titled “ A growing threat: the anti-rights movement in the UK ,” and its conclusion is not that the UK is threatened by extremist trans activists demanding access to female-only spaces, or the grooming gangs exposed by Rupert Lowe’s chilling report , or a toxic porn culture so poisonous that Parliament has begun to pass bans.

According to Amnesty International, the threats are … pretty much everybody else. Especially those fighting the aforementioned threats.

“The UK has … experienced a significant decline in protections for LGBT+ rights, falling from 1st to 22nd place in ILGA-Europe’s annual Rainbow Map between 2015 and 2026,” Amnesty International warned . “Key factors contributing to this decline include the failure to reform the legal gender recognition framework, the absence of a ban on conversion practices, the treatment of LGBT+ asylum seekers, and the implications of the Supreme Court judgment in For Women Scotland Ltd v The Scottish Minister.”

The list of “anti-rights” groups Amnesty International pinpoints is hilariously diverse. For example, they cite pregnancy care centers seeking to help women in crisis pregnancies as well as Labour Women’s Declaration , a left-wing feminist group that opposes the transgender agenda. They highlight pro-life groups — I was gruntled to see many excellent groups I have had the privilege of working with — as well as groups such as Gender Critical Greens and, bizarrely, even Children of Transitioners , a group of people with trans-identifying parents who speak about their experiences.

In all, they list 49 “gender-critical” groups; 25 pro-life groups (including 13 crisis pregnancy centers); 11 groups under the label “conversion practices,” which includes groups like Genspect and Therapy First; 12 “Christian right policy/advocacy” groups; and then an all-encompassing “Other” category. That’s where Amnesty International really shows its hand — the list includes the Catholic Herald and Anglican Mainstream, which I am pleased to say have both published my work in the past. They also include the Natural Family Planning Teachers’ Association, in case you were wondering how extreme they are.

Their “key findings” are, dare I say, encouraging. They observe that the gender-critical movement in the UK “is growing,” with 60% of these groups having “emerged since 2017.” They note that the 117 groups listed in their report have spent “£144 million between 2019 and 2024, an increase of 47%,” and that “the biggest spenders are ultra-conservative Christian policy and advocacy organizations,” followed by “Uk branches of U.S. groups and anti-abortion organizations.” They also report that the groups are “geographically widespread and not concentrated in London.”

Of course, the reason for this report is to goad the Labour government into targeting the groups it has listed. Amnesty International recommends examining the charitable status of eligible groups to consider revoking it as well as scrutinizing and regulating crisis pregnancy centers (likely to force them to offer abortions). Three key paragraphs highlight what they are hoping the government will act on:

On 25 June 2026, the government published a draft Conversion Practices Bill, after years of commitments by successive governments. As the proposed ban moves through Parliament, particular attention should be paid to organisations and service providers that promote conversion practices, including those that provide training for therapists and counsellors, such as the International Foundation for Therapeutic and Counselling Choice (IFTCC). The legislation should ensure that conversion practices cannot be legitimised through claims of consent or personal choice and should provide clear safeguards against potential loopholes. In addition, the bill should cover the advertising and promotion of these activities.

In short, Amnesty International is hoping that the government will ban any and all therapy and counseling that does not “affirm” gender dysphoria — including therapy oriented toward making young people comfortable in their own bodies. This is a real and insidious threat that would entail a dramatic curtailing of freedoms and an enormous step toward entrenching gender ideology in UK law after several years of consistent legal and political setbacks.

The report highlights what Amnesty International actually is: a powerful organization claiming to stand for human rights but actually serving as an attack dog for the sexual revolution. Any group that that contradicts LGBT ideology or abortion, whether it is a center helping pregnant women in need or a feminist group that affirms that only women can get pregnant, is labeled an “anti-rights” group that should be targeted by the government.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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