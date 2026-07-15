Amnesty’s list of ‘anti-rights’ groups included a rape crisis center established by JK Rowling

Amnesty International UK is backing down from its anti-rights report that included pro-life and Christian groups and organizations opposing gender ideology after receiving significant backlash.

(LifeSiteNews) — The fallout from Amnesty International’s report “ A growing threat: the anti-rights movement in the UK ” is growing. As LifeSite reported this week, the global NGO — which boasts of being a “global movement of over 10 million people in over 150 countries” — put together an expansive “enemies list,” including every pro-life group in the UK, Christian advocacy organizations, and any group that opposes gender ideology.

The report has spectacularly blown up in their faces.

The report was more a glimpse into the ideological extremism of Amnesty International than it was a reflection on the groups it targeted. This time, people noticed. As the BBC reported yesterday, “Amnesty International UK has said it regrets publishing a report which classed a sexual violence support centre set up by JK Rowling in Edinburgh as ‘anti-rights.’”

Among the 117 groups listed as “anti-rights,” Amnesty International included Beira’s Place, a rape crisis center established in 2022 by Rowling (a domestic violence survivor) and other women’s rights activists to establish a safe place for victims of sexual trauma that did not admit trans-identifying men. Other founding board members included GP Margaret McCartney, Susan Smith of For Women Scotland, former Scottish Labour leader Johann Lamont, and former prison governor Rhona Hotchkiss.

Beira’s Place was founded after the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre was handed over to a trans-identifying man, who stated in an interview that rape survivors who were triggered by male genitalia needed to “reframe their trauma” and “rethink (their) relationship with prejudice.”

The response to Amnesty International’s report has been swift and justly vicious. On July 13, Rowling posted on X: “Should any of the women’s organisations targeted by @AmnestyUK’s recent ‘anti-rights’ blacklist wish to take legal action, applications can be made to the JK Rowling Women’s Fund.” Safe Schools Alliance called the report “disgraceful” and libelous. For Women Scotland wrote a letter accusing Amnesty International of defamation:

We have written to @AmnestyUK @amnesty @AmnestyScotland about the report which defamed our organisation and others. pic.twitter.com/oCwt8fknTF — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) July 12, 2026



Transgender Trend followed with a savage letter , as did Labour Women’s Declaration , the LGB Alliance , the Women’s Rights Network , SEEN in Health , Sex Matters , Genspect , and the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender . Beira’s Place added their own missive on July 14 — and the letters are still coming. Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi even tabled an Early Day Motion that is worth reading in its entirety:

That this House expresses extreme concern at Amnesty International UK’s report entitled A Growing Threat: the Anti-Rights Movement in the UK, published on 8 July; condemns its depiction and listing of organisations defending the rights of women, girls, children, and gay and bisexual people as anti-rights on the basis of them being gender critical; further condemns its depiction and listing of organisations of parents and of clinicians as promoting conversion practices; notes that organisations depicted as supposedly anti-rights includes many grassroots women’s rights organisations doing vital work domestically and internationally with vulnerable women and children, and a rape crisis centre and support service for female survivors of male violence; further notes that gender critical belief is a protected belief under the Equality Act 2010 and reflects the views of the majority of the public; also notes that it is perfectly legitimate to organise around the protected characteristic of sex and to offer single-sex spaces, as clarified by the recent Supreme Court ruling in For Women Scotland vs The Scottish Government; recognises that such organisation, work and services are fundamentally important; also condemns the report for making unevidenced characterisations; acknowledges the damaging impact of such baseless accusations for the small grassroots charities and organisations listed; and calls on Amnesty International to withdraw the report, issue a formal public correction and apology acknowledging the reputational harm, and pledge that Amnesty staff who hold gender critical beliefs can express such beliefs without fear of bullying or harassment.

Amnesty International is now in real legal trouble, and they are panicking.

“We regret that this briefing was uploaded to our website without going through the established internal review processes that are in place to ensure consistency, accuracy and alignment with Amnesty International UK’s positions,” Amnesty said in a statement. “Its use of language does not reflect the position of Amnesty International UK which is why it was promptly removed. We remain committed to defending human rights, including both the rights of women and the rights of trans people.”

That’s not going to be good enough. Ironically, if Amnesty had merely done what they usually do — that is, just attacked Christian groups, pro-life groups, and other “right-coded” groups,” they would have gotten away with it. But they have missed the fact that the Overton window on gender ideology has shifted and decided to lump all of these groups together. J.K. Rowling is one of the richest and most famous women in the world, and she has now put Amnesty International on her own enemies list. With her resources backing lawsuits, the “human rights” group is facing something unprecedented: a foe powerful enough to do real damage.

Amnesty International has always been a vehicle for sexual revolutionaries, and now they have damaged their reputation, likely beyond repair. It is one of the most encouraging developments in years. I hope the opponents of gender ideology take them for millions, and that the NGO finds itself ostracized as a result.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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