Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church

(LifeSiteNews) — What if I told you that there are at least 10 ancient Catholic prophesies that warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church? That is the topic of today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Do you remember that historic speech that Bishop Joseph Strickland made a month ago where he called out the bishops of the United States, asking them “what will it take” for them to wake up and speak out on the fact that “Pope Francis no longer teaches the Catholic faith”?

“Today we stand on the cusp of all that has been prophesied about the Church and the abominations which would come forth in these times, a time when all of hell attacks the Church of Jesus Christ, and a time when the fallen angels of hell no longer seek entry into her sacred halls but instead stand inside, peeking out of her windows and unlocking doors to welcome in more diabolical destruction,” he said.

“There will arise false christs and false prophets. And they will show great signs and wonders in so much to deceive, if possible, even the elect” (Matthew 24:24).

From the Catechism of the Catholic Church:

Before Christ’s second coming the Church must pass through a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. The persecution that accompanies her pilgrimage on earth will unveil the “mystery of iniquity” in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apostasy from the truth. The supreme religious deception is that of the Antichrist, a pseudo-messianism by which man glorifies himself in place of God and of his Messiah come in the flesh.

Several saints, blesseds, and approved Marian apparitions have made statements or prophecies that suggest the possibility of a pope betraying Christ in some way. Here is my list of the 10 most relevant prophecies pointing to a future pope who will deceive – even the elect.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

