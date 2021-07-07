Andrew Cuomo’s daughter announces she is ‘demi-sexual’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has had a rough year. On the heels of a book titled American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Americans discovered that Cuomo had spent the pandemic forcing COVID patients into long-term care homes, killing thousands of elderly New Yorkers. His leadership credentials took a further hit when it was revealed that his feminism was limited to legalizing abortion until birth but did not preclude making passes at young staffers. Like so many liberal men, he appeared bewildered at the accusations, as he presumably felt that these young women had been privileged to receive his attentions.

But Cuomo’s progressive credentials have been burnished once again as his daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo (the governor’s ex-wife is Kerry Kennedy, the seventh child of Robert F. Kennedy) is again publicly discussing her “sexuality” or whatever. In June, she marked “pride month” by coming out as “queer” on Instagram, sympathizing with “those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us” and stating that “we all reserve the right to change our minds or evolve at anytime.” She also warned her “hetero allies” that “[b]eing pro gay marriage is not enough to assure queer folks that we will not be ostracized for our sexuality.”

She then claimed that Instagram was censoring LGBT content and that if “#bi” wasn’t “censored,” “maybe I could have accessed information and tools that as a bisexual person I would need to protect myself from increased rates of sexual victimization, homelessness, hunger, unemployment, hate crimes, and mental health challenges. Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me.” Not her Catholic family, mind you — the early sexual revolutionaries. Rose Kennedy would be so proud.

Perhaps aware that “queer identity” is a pretty expansive term these days, the 23-year-old has now come even further out of the closet to reveal new details about herself. She is, she informed the world, “demisexual.” This means that she only is sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional connection, which used to be called “love” or, even further back in time, “marriage.” Now, of course, it is on the rainbow spectrum, allowing her to identify as queer and, more importantly, not identify as straight.

Kennedy-Cuomo says this explicitly. “When I was in elementary school, I feared that I was lesbian. When I was in middle school, I came out to my family and close friends as bisexual. When I was in high school, I discovered pansexuality and thought, ‘That’s the flag for me.’ And I’ve recently learned more about demisexuality, and have believed that that identity resonates with me most,” she said on a livestream. She went on to say that she has “always dreamed of a world in which nobody will have to come out, because everybody’s sexuality will be assumed fluid […] but in a world that force-feeds cisgender heterosexuality, coming out of the closet is a lifelong process of unpacking internalized social constructions and stigmas.”

In short: Kennedy-Cuomo dreams of a world where everyone does anything with no sexual boundaries, riding waves of liquid modernity and gender fluidity. Interestingly, she adds that when she first came out (last month, that is) she was afraid that people might write it off as “attention-seeking” due to the fact that it is “hip or cool not to be hetero in my liberal bubble.” Unbeknownst to most, this is actually a growing phenomenon — teen girls worried that being straight is “dumb and boring” and thus choosing to identify as something else (although this is the first most people will have heard of “demisexual,” so full points to Kennedy-Cuomo for creativity.)

Veteran gay rights activist Andrew Sullivan has even noted his suspicion over the fact that the vast majority of people identifying as “bisexual” are actually in relationships with opposite-sex partners, thus making it likely that many are simply choosing to identify on the LGBT spectrum while remaining exclusively in heterosexual relationships. This unfolding scenario — that being “queer” is cool and being straight is square — surely exceeds the wildest dreams and aspirations of the most radical LGBT activists.

This, as a side note, is where wokeism now leads. Everyone must be different so that everyone can be the same. Diversity is essential for uniformity. And, above all, “heteronormativity” must be smashed.