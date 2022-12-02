Another Canadian school district is asking middle schoolers about their sexuality

These censuses are becoming more popular, proving that Christians should not send their children to public schools.

EDMONTON (LifeSiteNews) – Earlier this month, LSN reported that the Toronto District School Board was planning to conduct “census” surveys, one for ages 9 to 11 (grades 4-6) and another for ages 12 to 13 (grades 7-8) in which they would be asked about gender and sexuality; presented with a series of identities they could choose; and also what they know about “breast binding” and “tucking.” Breast binding is when girls who identify as male flatten their chests with dangerous “binders” that can have long term physical effects; “tucking” refers to boys who identify as female “tucking” their genitals between their legs so as to appear more female.

One question, for example, attempts to determine how much education children are receiving about these practices: “At school, I learn about LGBTQ2SIA+ communities (like their history; non-gendered menstrual products; binding, packing, tucking, or padding options; violence and discrimination faced by the community; etc.).” All of the questions present the premises of gender ideology as fact and the aforementioned practices as fundamentally good, in addition to pushing identity options such as “enby,” “genderfluid,” or “genderqueer.”

Fortunately, after True North reported on the issue, the Toronto District School Board is temporarily shelving the student census after keeping it online for only three days, noting in an email to parents that they “have temporarily paused the release of the TDSB Student Census to allow time for further review.” True North noted that the “announcement was buried among news about a current education workers’ strike.” I suspect that the TDSB is waiting to quietly bring the census back with a few immaterial changes—it seems unlikely that the reporting will result in any substantial revisions.

Indeed, these censuses are becoming more popular, with TNC also reporting that the Edmonton Public School Board is conducting a student demographic survey that is almost identical to the one TDSB has paused. According to TNC:

The survey, ongoing from Nov. 1 to Dec. 16, pledges to advance anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion. According to the EPSB, the survey is meant to “identify barriers and inequities and inform actions the division will take to enhance student success.” The website listing what the survey will probe students on includes a student’s gender identity, racial, ethnic and religious identity, and the sexual orientation of students in grades 7-12. Some voices think this goes too far. Esme Vee, Founding Member of Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights, says that she and her organization are “concerned about the indoctrination of children through the public school system,” in what she describes as an anti-scientific theory that has been taken as settled fact by school boards across the country. “We’re opposed to public institutions asking minors intrusive and inappropriate questions about their sexual orientation. Thankfully, parents are becoming aware of the serious implications of these trends in education, and are beginning to ask questions and speak up for their children.”

It is very important for alternative media to report on the state of public schools, especially so parents can understand what their children are being indoctrinated into and so they can pressure their elected representatives—both on the municipal level and provincially—to make changes. But I am still firmly convinced that Christians should not send their children to public schools. In Ontario, massive protests against the radical sex ed curriculum in public schools several years ago resulted in a curriculum that was scarcely better—and one that has worsened since. Many teachers are activists who became educators to pass on their worldview to other people’s children.

The good news is that there are other options. In Ontario, independent schools grew by 52% since 2013—in large part because public schools have become so radicalized. I know that independent schools are expensive, and that homeschooling is difficult (and not for everyone), but these news stories should remind us, once again, that state schools exist to rear children with the state ideology. Not so very long ago, public schools opened with the Lord’s Prayer. Now, they literally fly the transgender flag—and we should not allow our children to join a community flying the banner of a hostile movement.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

