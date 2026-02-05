Another violent ‘transgender’ criminal seeks transfer to women’s prison, ‘transition’ interventions

Michael Hari, a man serving a 53-year prison sentence for domestic terrorism charges, is suing to be reclassified as a female and to undergo a ‘sex change’ while in prison.

(LifeSiteNews) — The LGBT movement claims that any refusal to recognize someone’s professed “gender identity” constitutes an act of “transphobic violence.” It is perversely ironic that the practical application of this claim has both bestowed victimhood status on violent criminals and created a class of actual victims – vulnerable women locked up with brutal men in female prisons.

The last decade has provided a conveyor belt of such stories: violent male criminals adopting transgender identities in order to get off with lighter sentences and to gain access to vulnerable imprisoned women. The results have been predictable: assaults, rapes, and lives of terror for the helpless women. Other violent criminals, such as Germany’s infamous “transgender Nazi” Sven Liebich, who now identifies as “Maria-Svenja,” appear to be mocking the entire farcical system.

The LGBT movement’s latest poster boy is Michael Hari, a man serving a 53-year prison sentence for a range of domestic terrorism charges that includes tossing a pipe bomb into a medical office is Champaign, Illinois, in 2017. As Reduxx reported:

Hari, along with the small group, began engaging in criminal activity in 2017 with the intention of carrying out acts of domestic terrorism. In August of that year, Hari’s group set an improvised incendiary device near the Imam’s office of the Dar-al Farooq Islamic Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. One of Hari’s associates, Micheal McWhorter, would later confirm the purpose of the attack was to “scare Muslims out of the United States.” No one was injured in the attack.

Hari called his group the “Patriot Freedom Fighters” and later the “White Rabbits.” The group, which he called his “soldiers,” also engaged in a string of other crimes, including holding up two Walmarts, mugging a Hispanic man, and planting a bomb under the railroad tracks near Effingham, Illinois, and demanding a $190,000 ransom to ward off similar attacks. The White Rabbits were arrested, and Hari got 53 years for the attempted bombing of the Islamic Center and 14 years (served concurrently) for his other crimes.

“During his trial,” Reduxx reported, “it was revealed that Hari identified as a transgender ‘woman.’ While leading the White Rabbit militia, he had been searching terms such as ‘sex change,’ ‘transgender surgery,’ and ‘post-op transgender’ on the internet. Hari allegedly planned on fleeing to Thailand to get ‘gender affirming’ surgeries. Hari formally applied for transfer to a women’s prison in October of 2023, attempting to exhaust his internal remedies.”

The “Transgender Executive Council” – which is an actual organization involved in housing decisions for gender-confused criminals – stated in a January 2024 that Hari would remain in a male prison, although he was “briefly placed in a female classification under US Marshal custody at Sherburne County Jail in Minnesota and Livingston Country Jail in Illinois before being moved back to male classification.” Hari was told that his case would be reviewed again in November. Hari did, however, successfully obtain a card dictating that he only be patted down by female officers.

Hari the terrorist predictably decided that he is a victim and sued the Bureau of Prisons on the basis that he is suffering from sex discrimination because he is a “female” being treated as a male. Last year, the case was initially dismissed on the basis of “improper venue”; Hari promptly filed a new complaint asking for “injunctive and declaratory relief,” claiming that his Fifth Amendment right to equal protection and his Eighth Amendment right against “cruel and unusual punishment” are allegedly being violated. He is asking to be placed in a women’s facility and demanding that the Bureau of Prisons facilitate a “sex change.”

“Hari is unsafe in any male prison due to her female sex characteristics,” the lawsuit states. “[Denying] [Mr.] Hari classification as a female inmate in accordance with [his] legal female sex, placing [him] at risk of sexually abusive victimization and discriminating against [his] on the basis of [his] sex.” (The bomb-thrower is no doubt an expert on safety.) Hari had initially begun “feminizing hormones” after a series of assessments in 2018 recommended “hormone therapy, electrolysis hair removal, [genital surgery], breast implants, and access to feminine undergarments and clothing,” according to Reduxx.

According to Hari’s lawsuit, Trump’s 2025 executive order banning the use of federal funds for transgender interventions – an issue Trump famously campaigned on – resulted in prison staff informing Hari that “transgender no longer exists” and “there’s only two genders now” and that his “transition” journey came to an abrupt and unjust end. In fact, even the bomber’s female underwear were seized:

In January of 2025, an announcement was posted on the FBOP electronics billboard announcing that President Trump’s Executive order 14168, titled with the Orwellian title; ‘Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government’ would be implemented by the FBOP … On March 15, 2025, at the FBOP Oklahoma City Transfer Center, Ms. Hari’s female undergarments were seized by staff in implementation of Trump’s Executive Order … and were not returned to her.

Hari, who is in a male correctional facility in Oregon, is demanding that the Bureau of Prisons reclassify him as female and resume his “sex change” interventions. Reduxx noted that Hari’s lawsuit is similar to the case of transgender-identifying pedophile Brian Buckingham, who sexually abused his son but changed his name to “Nani Love” just before sentencing and successfully sued the Bureau of Prisons for access to “laser hair removal and other cosmetic services” on the premise that these constituted “medically necessary care.”

The truly insane aspect of these lawsuits, of course, is that if you accept the fundamental premise of the transgender movement – that a man who identifies as a woman is a woman – the domestic terrorist and the pedophile are genuine victims, and the women locked behind bars with them are not. Ideas have consequences. Hari and Buckingham are fully aware of that.

