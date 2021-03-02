Anti-COVID vaccine, anti-lockdown song by major UK rockstar removed from Spotity

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

March 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In what appears to be another act of Big Tech censorship, a popular anti-lockdown song by Ian Brown, one of the U.K.’s biggest rockstars, has been removed from Spotify, the online music-streaming platform.

Brown, who was the lead singer of rock band The Stone Roses and has since built a successful solo career, released “Little Seed Big Tree” in September 2020, prompting negative press from the mainstream media.

The track includes lyrics critical of lockdowns – “global orders riding over borders, get behind your doors for the New World Order”; face coverings – “put your muzzle on”; experimental COVID-19 vaccines – “a false vaccine, like a bad dream”; vaccine passports/identity cards – “we don’t need no stinking badges!”; as well as lines on 5G and the repeated lyric of “Masonic lockdown in your hometown.” Brown describes himself as an anarchist, and the song contains one line which is likely intended to be dismissive of belief in the existence of God and the afterlife.

The track concludes with two audio clips from Bill Gates, who is referred to throughout the song as “Dr. Evil.” In the first quote Gates is heard saying: “We’re taking things that are genetically modified organisms and we’re injecting them into little kids arms, we just shoot them right into the vein.” The song concludes with Gates saying, “but you don’t have a choice, people act like you have a choice.” That quote comes from an April 2020 interview in which Gates interrupted his own reflections on the wide-ranging impacts of the coronavirus crisis, saying “you don’t have a choice,” although it is unclear exactly what he meant by the comment.

I went to play “Little Seed Big Tree” on Spotify yesterday and it was gone. The track was gone from several playlists I had added it to and gone when I tried to search for it. The rest of Brown’s catalogue remains on Spotify, and he continues to promote the song on his social media platforms.

A link to the song on Brown’s official Spotify page shows it as “Unavailable.”

While it is possible that there is another explanation, it seems likely that this is another act of Big Tech censorship of those dissenting from the COVID-19 narrative.

LifeSiteNews has contacted Spotify to ask why the track has been removed. We have yet to receive a response.

Brown, who has almost 160,000 followers on Twitter, warned music festival organizers last week that he would refuse to play at future shows if vaccination was a required condition of entry for fans.

“I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER!” he posted.

I will NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 26, 2021

To all festival promoters: Please do not collaborate with SAGE/ GOVT re vaccine passports for entry. Dont help to usher in the new nazi normal — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) February 27, 2021

Over 240,000 people in the U.K. have signed a petition in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Since the petition has been made via the official parliamentary channel, the government must respond to the petition, and consider it for a debate in the House of Commons once the signatures amount to more than 100,000.

With the signatures amounting to more than double that figure, Parliament should hear the motion and debate on it shortly.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

