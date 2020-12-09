Anti-gun Santa should serve as reminder to protect our kids from leftists…wherever they may be

December 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Have you seen the video of a mall Santa telling a kid he can't have a Nerf gun for Christmas?

It is absolutely insane! Watch below.

This downright bizarre incident should remind us that liberals are everywhere, and that we need to be extra vigilant in protecting our children from the craziness going on around us.

If you can, help support LifeSite’s truth-telling mission this Christmas season. Click here to securely donate. May God bless you!

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].