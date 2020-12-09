John-Henry Westen

Anti-gun Santa should serve as reminder to protect our kids from leftists…wherever they may be

A viral video shows a 'woke Santa' telling a child he won't bring him a Nerf gun for Christmas.
Wed Dec 9, 2020 - 4:38 pm EST
John-Henry Westen
December 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Have you seen the video of a mall Santa telling a kid he can't have a Nerf gun for Christmas?

It is absolutely insane! Watch below.

This downright bizarre incident should remind us that liberals are everywhere, and that we need to be extra vigilant in protecting our children from the craziness going on around us.

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.