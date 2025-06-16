Anti-Trump ‘Refuse Fascism’ march fizzles as 250k patriots rally behind US military in DC

Five hundred times as many people attended the Army’s Birthday Parade as those participating in the radically leftist ‘Refuse Fascism’ march on Saturday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., (LifeSiteNews) — Two events occurred on Saturday in the nation’s capital: the “Refuse Fascism” march to the White House in the early afternoon and the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary celebratory parade on Constitution Avenue in the evening.

I attended both.

While there were perhaps just 500 people, most of them older and white, at the Refuse Fascism rally and march, with some presumably bussed in from New York City, a diverse crowd of 250,000 gathered for the Army parade – 500 times as many people.

A better name for the “Refuse Fascism” march would’ve been the “Anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, anti-American values” march.

One speaker shouted, “We can’t wait until 2026 or 2028 to take back the House, the Senate and the White House!”

It was an unmistakable call for revolution, insurrection.

A masked attendee brought a crude homemade sign which read, “8647 Tough on ORANGE STAINS.”

It was not as innocuous a message as it might at first seem. “86” is well known within law enforcement circles as code for “kill” or “murder,” and “47” is a reference to President Trump, the nation’s 47th president.

It was a clear call to assassinate President Trump.

The event was run exclusively by female activists, with one exception: trans rights activist Sophia Zoe Kilmer, a man who presents himself as a female.

A gender-confused male spoke at length at the “Refuse Fascism” march in D.C.

The only float in the march was an effigy of President Trump sitting on a golden toilet, the “only throne he deserves” according to one of the organizers.

The one and only float at today’s “Refuse Fascism” march: an effigy of Trump sitting on the “only throne he deserves” according to one of the organizers. @LifeSite pic.twitter.com/qqxk2P4Xwj — Doug Mainwaring (@doug_mainwaring) June 14, 2025

The marchers eventually made it to what was previously “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” and then Lafayette Square in front of the White House for more chanting and speechifying.

The marchers have just arrived at what used to be BLACK LIVES MATTER Plaza in front of the White House, now painted over in beautiful tan and gray. @LifeSite pic.twitter.com/zopbm5bINu — Doug Mainwaring (@doug_mainwaring) June 14, 2025

One of the speakers lamented, “There should’ve been a million of us in the streets of D.C. today.”

Meanwhile, several blocks south, there were a quarter of a million patriots from all over the country, including veterans, active-duty troops, wounded warriors, Gold Star Families who amassed along a mile-long stretch of Constitution Avenue for the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday Parade.

Some legacy media outlets described the event as “subdued.” I wouldn’t mistake profound awe as being “subdued.”

Virtually everyone in the crowd – no matter how young or old – cheered every tank and armored fighting machine as they rumbled by.

The crowds waved to the men in those vehicles as they passed by, and the men and women in uniform waved back, beaming away with ear-to-ear smiles.

Scores of Army helicopters and vintage aircraft flew low overhead during the parade, and the Army’s parachuting team, the Golden Knights, dropped down through the overcast sky, landing on the ellipse.

Speaking from a viewing stand, President Trump said, “Tonight, we affirm with unwavering certainty that in the years ahead, and in every generation hence, whenever duty calls and whatever danger comes, the American Soldier will be there. No matter the risks, no matter the obstacles, our warriors will charge into battle, they will plunge into the crucible of fire, and they will seize the crown of victory because the United States of America will always have the grace of Almighty God and the iron will of the United States Army.”

.@POTUS: “No matter the risks, no matter the obstacles, our warriors will charge into battle… and they will seize the crown of victory because the United States of America will always have the grace of Almighty God and the IRON WILL OF THE UNITED STATES ARMY.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4ar7uaqIFh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 15, 2025

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

Share











