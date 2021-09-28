Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney now backs transgenderism and same-sex ‘marriage’

As the last hold-out in her family, Liz Cheney’s capitulation to same-sex ‘marriage’ and transgenderism in her 60 Minutes interview showcases the once thought-to-be conservative Cheney family’s final descent into sexual and gender confusion.

September 28, 2021, (LifeSiteNews) — Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, indicated in a television interview that she has rethought her conservative stances and now supports both same-sex “marriage” and transgenderism. She seemed to even refer to a gender-confused man as “she.”

The Wyoming Republican was challenged on 60 Minutes by Lesley Stahl, who said, “Your sister is gay, she’s married, she has children, and in 2013 you came out against same-sex marriage while your father went the other way, and it was looked upon as courageous when he did that. How do you defend what you did?”

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” replied Cheney. “I love my sister very much. I love her family very much. And I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue, and very personal for my family.”

Cheney repeated her mantra, “I was wrong,” three times.

“I believe that my Dad was right,” she added.

Former VP Dick Cheney championed same-sex ‘marriage’ before Obama, Biden

Liz Cheney’s dad, Dick Cheney, has long betrayed Christian/conservative values, working in the years leading up to the U.S. Supreme Court’s tragic Obergefell decision — which instituted same-sex “marriage” across the country — to convince Republican state legislators to vote with Democrats to institute same-sex “marriage” in their states.

In June 2009 at a National Press Club gathering, Dick Cheney said, “I think people ought to be free to enter into any kind of union they wish. Any kind of arrangement they wish.”

Cheney then qualified his position by saying that the federal government had no role in imposing same-sex “marriage” and that it was an issue that should be decided by the states.

While impossible to quantify, Dick Cheney’s support went a long way to rolling out the red carpet for the institution of the impossible notion of same-sex “marriage.” His championing of same-sex marriage predated both Barack Obama’s and Joe Biden’s by about a dozen years.

‘I was David battling the Cheney Goliath’

In early 2012, as a newly chaste, former “gay” man, I spent a few days in Annapolis meeting with as many of my home-state legislators as I could, hoping to bolster their resolve to oppose a pending same-sex marriage bill. It was then that I realized I was David battling the Cheney Goliath.

With the Maryland House vote looming, I stood outside a GOP legislator’s door — stunned — after word got to me that Dick Cheney was calling wobbly Republican delegates, seeking their support for the measure. It was a supremely demoralizing moment, but that’s what it was meant to be for those battling to maintain the immutable definition of marriage.

A couple days later, the bill passed by a thin margin with the help of two Republican votes, thanks to the former Republican vice president’s intervention.

The Cheney family, thanks to Dick Cheney’s interference in sovereign state issues, turned their “very personal” family matter into state and, ultimately, national policy. His meddling emboldened and gave cover to progressives seeking to undo the definition not only of marriage, but of family, man, woman, boy, and girl.

Daddy’s girl

In the 60 Minutes interview, Liz Cheney then went on to offer an unsolicited endorsement for mainstreaming gender confusion.

“We were at an event a few nights ago and there was a young woman who said she doesn’t feel safe sometimes because she’s transgender,” recounted Cheney, seemingly refering to a gender-dysphoric man as a “young woman,” and “she.”

“And nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody,” said Liz Cheney, echoing the very same phrase which first fell from her father’s lips way back in 2000 on the campaign trail, expressing his openness to same-sex marriage. It was a phrase which he repeated many times over the ensuing years.

As the last hold-out in her family, Liz Cheney’s capitulation to same-sex marriage and transgenderism in her 60 Minutes interview showcases the once thought-to-be conservative Cheney family’s final descent into sexual and gender confusion.

Lesley Stahl rightly noted to Liz Cheney earlier in the interview that despite her continuing identification as a conservative Republican, “You have become in a way a hero to the liberals.”

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

