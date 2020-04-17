Are globalists using coronavirus crisis as battering ram to destroy, remake world order?

April 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In February of 2017, I was inspired by a Remnant TV video on President Trump’s inauguration speech titled “Here’s why they hate him. I followed up by writing “The surprising real reason for the hate against Donald Trump” that was one of our most viewed articles of 2017. I suggest you read it to better understand the significance of the new video, Covid-19: Globalism’s perfect storm, presented below and my deep concerns about a larger, world-wide agenda that is definitely going on in conjunction with the Wuhan virus pandemic. (Note: I call it the “Wuhan virus” because the general norm has been to use the location from which a pandemic virus came in the name of the virus whereas the corrupt WHO, in response to pressure from Communist China, has insisted we all use the innocuous “covid-19” nomenclature.)

Since its beginning, LifeSite has specialized in presenting readers with a unique big picture of the connections between many issues that threaten life and family. In this article and accompanying video you will be presented with crucial information and questions about the extraordinary developments now taking place.

The theme of the 2017 article was that Donald Trump is hated above all because he was seen as a great threat to globalists’ plans to implement their anti-God, anti-family and anti-life New World Order (NWO) under President Clinton. The article was more accurate than I could have ever imagined.

The globalists have since done everything possible, with the full cooperation of their vicious allies in the fake news mainstream media, to try to convince the public that Trump is an evil, incompetent and corrupt man who has to be removed from the U.S. presidency. They need that to happen in order to carry on plans to permanently change America, destroy the capitalist system and replace it with a new globalist-controlled economy and radically changed world.

Don’t believe me? Watch the video.

Coronavirus: A gift for globalists

The Wuhan virus appears to be an incredible and suspiciously timely gift for the globalists to push through their agenda faster than any of us could have expected. They have even gone so far as to appear to not want a quick solution to the virus by ridiculing and trying to stop promising treatments already saving the lives of many infected patients.

See below the Remnant video that will illustrate what I am trying to convey in this article. It is a hard-hitting, blunt Remnant TV-style video. It compiles astounding video clips and other evidence that should lead you to ask many serious questions. If you don’t watch the video you will be much poorer for it in trying to understanding, as Michael says, “the reckless, irresponsible insanity” and real purpose of the extreme mitigation efforts causing massive fear and economic devastation and the real purpose of the barrage of media attacks on President Trump.

Note that there are some death and infection statistics in the video. They are not meant to be authoritative and are presented only to illustrate the massive confusion about the Wuhan virus infection and death rates. This video was released last Friday, April 10. There has been a sea change since then on the stats. The reported death rates have varied from 8% or more in Italy and even higher in some cities and regions down to a low of .4% in Germany.

Now that testing has become far more accurate and frequent, we are learning, as Michael says in the video, that the numbers do not justify the fear of dying and the extraordinary, rights and economy crushing mitigation efforts put in place in many nations. However, the virus is admittedly still very concerning and not fully understood. Recovery rates are much lower and dangerous for persons with the often-stated underlying health conditions. They need special protections. It also seems infection can cause lifelong damage to heart and lung tissues and perhaps more.

In general, though, the latest statistics indicate that we must stop being so traumatized over the virus which will, likely a lot sooner than many have been warning, fade away into a far less serious threat. Very encouraging new information on the latest infection and death stats on the virus are discussed later in this article.

After his election, President Trump quickly attempted to fulfill all his campaign promises, the most significant being his many pro-life statements and actions and his withdrawal of the United States from the globalist’s central New World Order Paris Climate Accord. That latter action was an incredibly gutsy move with almost all the other G20 nations putting heavy pressure on him to concede.

Although Trump has been more actively pro-life than we ever expected, unfortunately, on abortion defunding, he was blocked time and again, especially by both Democrat and Republican globalists and otherwise corrupt RHINO’s (Republican in name only) in Congress. They had other priorities that prevented him from getting what he promised without sacrificing other, what I presume were more immediate concerns for him, such as saving a dangerously weak U.S. economy and a weak, crumbling U.S. military, both at a time when Communist China was known to be a serious threat to the world.

In 2017, I could not have imagined Pope Francis would have gone as far as he has into pantheism and idolatry, regularly using Masonic phrases such as the “Brotherhood of man” and human fraternity and calling all religions as being willed by God. He has frequently met and consulted with numerous, world-leading anti-life, New World Order globalists in the Vatican.



The segments in the Remnant video of Jeffrey Sachs, globalist guru and close associate of Bill Gates, UN’s Ban Ki Moon and George Soros, with the Vatican’s Communist China admirer Archbishop Sorondo strangely chuckling beside him (see longer version of Sach comments), are chilling. They are equal to segments in James Bond or Mission Impossible movies with their power-mad villans seeking to take over the world. Only this is not fiction. Watch to see what I mean starting at 26:22 in the video.

The last straw for me has been the Pope’s recent madman-sounding statements proclaiming that the Wuhan pandemic is a result of nature “having a fit” over man’s harm to the environment and “nature’s response” to environmental damage. Unfortunately, after decades of indoctrination in education institutes and the media, a disturbing number of people, including some of my neighbors, are also saying and genuinely believing that man’s harm to the earth and its climate has caused this virus.

This is how revolutions begin, when the public become sufficiently indoctrinated with irrational ideologies to the point that they can be convinced to accept and praise otherwise insane political, social and economic changes.

In mid-January of this year, I wrote the following agenda items for our first board and staff meetings for 2020. I had a strong sense, from observing many news developments, that 2020 was going to be a year unlike any in our lives and that there was an atmosphere of an impending war of some type. I also sensed that from having lived through the times of the Korean War, the Cold War, the Vietnam War and from hearing my parents’ and other relatives’ many stories of their harsh WWII experiences.

2020: The year ahead - Anticipate and be prepared to cover

Global Education Pact in May US election All-out push on globalist agenda re: climate change, world governance, extensive new controls on Internet freedom, suppression of religion Many totally unexpected developments US Democrats, the UN and media, entertainment and tech giant allies working together to advance New World Order Vatican increasingly close working relationship with top globalists to blend New World Order secular issues with new international religious syncretism China, Russia, and the still huge influence of international communist thinking Rising, more unified Islamism

The deeply concerning Vatican Global compact on Education has been delayed until later in the year because of the virus, but it is still coming. Item number 8 does not yet seem to be happening, but there are still 8 1/2 months left in 2020.

In early January, no one would have expected what we are now enduring from the Wuhan virus. I am certain that there will be even more huge developments this year that we cannot now even imagine.

Why so many failures on testing for the virus?

There have been many complaints over the early grave failures and incompetence of the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over testing for the virus and prohibiting use of drugs that are actually saving lives. In the U.S., doctors are angry over the bureaucratic bungling, death-causing, statistic-distorting restrictions on who can be tested, what tests can be used and when to test for the virus.

We have to ask why this bungling that keeps stalling the U.S. fight against the virus has been allowed to happen. Was it just honest errors or was there more to it? I believe powerful forces are exploiting this pandemic to push through ultimate acceptance of their New World Order that would theoretically follow a convenient economic collapse caused by far higher deaths rates — some fudged through manipulating how Wuhan virus deaths are recorded — than would otherwise have occurred.

We need to ask why we are risking the collapse of the world economy with extreme, never-before-imposed virus mitigation policies and why very influential interests seem to be exploiting the pandemic for other agendas. Why does it seem that the crippling restrictions are being excessively prolonged in some nations and regions?

As many have been writing and saying, “the numbers don’t add up” or make sense. Such huge variances cannot be right. Something must be wrong with the testing, recording and reporting of infections and deaths and with the types of treatments that the infected are receiving in one region or hospital versus another.

Wuhan virus infection and death rates not as fearful as thought

So far, the 2.2 million worldwide infections and 152,328 deaths directly attributed to the Wuhan virus are not even close to that of past pandemics. The CDC has been accused by many of inflating the US figures. The World Health Organization reports that just the common flu has in recent years led to an annual 500 million infections and 650,000 deaths. And yet we have never done anything remotely as drastic as is being imposed on the public now in order to prevent those flu deaths. On top of that, annual flu mortalities do not compare to past pandemics that resulted in far greater death numbers.

The situation in Italy has terrified leaders in many nations who have not yet experienced a Wuhan virus peak. But now we know that what occurred in Italy was more unique to factors there and has not been a typical outcome of this virus infection. Bloomberg news reported that “More than 99% of Italy’s coronavirus fatalities were people who suffered from one or more previous medical conditions, according to a study by the country’s national health authority.”

They also reported: “The average age of those who’ve died from the virus in Italy is 79.5. As of March 17, 17 people under 50 had died from the disease. All of Italy’s victims under 40 have been males with serious existing medical conditions.”

While data released Tuesday point to a slowdown in the increase of cases, with a 12.6% rise, a separate study shows Italy could be underestimating the real number of cases by testing only patients presenting symptoms.

That is, the actual death rate was likely “closer to the global average of 2%.”

An Israeli scientist reported April 14: “We’re already in the final stages of the coronavirus epidemic’ which, he claims, peaks at 6 weeks & ‘disappears’ by week 8 - in all countries, regardless of measures taken.”

This is likely not going to go on as long as some political and other leaders have been very scarily stating and almost wishing.

Two days ago Breitbart reported on a very encouraging Economist article stating:

“If millions of people were infected weeks ago without dying, the virus must be less deadly than official data suggest,” the magazine determined, using graphs to suggest the faster the disease spreads and hits its peak, the fewer people will die.

The Economist article cited a new study by Justin Silverman and Alex Washburne that used data on influenza-like illness (ili) to show that the coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) is now widespread in America.

Silverman and Washburne found that the coronavirus mortality rate could be as low as 0.1 percent, “similar to that of flu.”

An April 16 Worldometer report on deaths from the Wuhan virus indicated that only 0.9% of deaths from the virus were of persons who had no pre-existing conditions. Therefore, if you do not have any of the 5 pre-existing conditions listed on the report you have a very high possibility of surviving infection by the virus.

Stanford University professor of medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" this past Tuesday that he believes the actual death rate from the coronavirus pandemic is "likely orders of magnitude lower than the initial estimates."

"Per case, I don't think it's as deadly as people thought," Bhattacharya told host Tucker Carlson. " ... The World Health Organization put an estimate out that was, I think, initially 3.4 percent. It's very unlikely it is anywhere near that. It's much likely, much closer to the death rate that you see from the flu per case."

Globalists are open about their plans

My strong suspicions were especially confirmed by an April 4 Wall Street Journal article by Henry Kissinger, one of the world’s most influential globalists. In the article Kissinger stated:

“The reality is the world will never be the same after the coronavirus.'” (so he wishes!)

He added that “the US needs to work quickly to find a cure, pitch in to rebuild the global economy and protect the 'liberal world order’” and that “'failure could set the world on fire'”.

Kissinger wants us all to continue to be very afraid so that we will hopefully now accept the revolutionary and insane globalist policies. If he and his fellow globalist generate sufficient panic they hope we will not resist being lured towards the loss of most of our rights and freedoms through accepting the false solution of their impossible, elitist-controlled utopia.

Joe Biden is another mad globalist who recently proclaimed that the Wuhan virus is “an opportunity to ‘fundamentally change the science relating to global warming”. LifeSite reported April 17 that Biden stated that a Biden presidency would lead to far-reaching changes to the American way of life. “I think we have an opportunity now to significantly change the mindset of the American people,” he said.

Canadian’s must endure their globalist, extreme left, Communist China praising and totalitarian-minded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who appears to be using the pandemic to advance globalist objectives. On April 9, he stated, in tune with Kissinger, Bill Gates and other globalists:

“We will not be coming back to our former normal situation; we can’t do that until we have developed a vaccine and that could take 12 to 18 months.”

Trudeau, a strong supporter of the globalist Paris Climate Accord, has already been doing his best since he became Prime Minister to destroy Canada’s formerly healthy capitalist economy. If he continues with his stated objective to keep the nation locked down for that long, the Canadian economy cannot survive and Canadians will be where the One Worlders want us – at the mercy of Communist China and other globalist entities who will offer to supposedly save us.

Trudeau’s national public Health officer, Teresa Tam, has been telling Canadians all the propaganda from Communist China and the World Health Organization about the virus since the pandemic became a known international threat. We learned yesterday from Rebel Media that while Tam has been Canada’s chief health officer, she has also been one of the seven people on the WHO’s oversight committee for health emergencies.

In other words, Canada’s response to the pandemic has been directed by the Chinese Communists who have openly stated that they want to destroy the economies of the West so that they can achieve their goal to dominate the world. They let this virus conveniently infect the world and PM Trudeau is appearing to be most cooperative to ensure that Canada experiences maximum damage via the virus and his other devastating economic policies.

A positive, hopeful note

Ok, that is enough doom and gloom. I realize that has been a lot and I hope no one has run screaming into the night after reading this far.

There is a silver lining to all of this. The globalists are actually desperate and overreaching. That is why they are doing so many extreme things in recent months. They have failed to sufficiently convince the world the planet is dangerously heating up and must embrace their revolutionary New World Order economic system and governance.



Worst of all for them, the pandemic has caused massive public and government questioning of globalist-engineered dependence upon Communist China and some other nations for critically needed medications, health supplies and numerous other manufactured products. In just a matter of weeks, there has been widespread, serious talk of rapidly undoing this dangerous dependency upon cheap, sometimes even slave labour manufactured items that used to be made in our own factories.



Eyes have also been opened wide to the inferior quality control and resultant dangerously flawed health items coming from China to supposedly help desperate nations with the Wuhan virus. Thankfully, most of the flaws in these recent shipments were caught and returned before being distributed to health care workers and hospitalized patients. Their use would have killed people.



Massive lawsuits and likely other severe penalites are in the works against China, the number one showcase nation of the New World Order globalists. The globalist-cheering, disgustingly profitable, information-controlling U.S tech giants, that have been addicted to low-wage foreign labor, are being urged to return production and services to the US and hire more Americans instead of low wage, out-of-country legal and illegal new immigrants. Their total Democrat Party allegiance especially explains how they have gotten away with this for so long.



The globalist order has rapidly lost most of its lustre and credibility and come crashing down in just a few months.

In June of 2018, George Soros the most influential of all the globalists, lamented, “Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong”, especially because of the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency. Globalists are, in fact, not winning. They are getting old and running out of time. They know that if Donald Trump is re-elected, and it very much looks like he will be, they are going to be held to account like no one has ever before held them to account for their criminal lies and manipulations.

Make sure you watch Michael Matt’s comments near the end of his video. He gives strong reason for hope. He says that “This whole New World Order house of cards will all come tumbling down, but we need to open our eyes. Say our prayers and have a Christocentric view of this” in order to fight it.

He continues: “If we get over the fears and start asking questions, we can do damage to these people, to what they are trying to do, to their agenda. We have perhaps 15 days to slow this globalist police state in America” (and elsewhere).

It can be done.

The globalist agenda is built on fear, lies, deception. It is not sustainable. People eventually do catch on and rebel.

We must all resist and bring others along to join in that resistance.

Spiritual warning

Ultimately, this entire issue is not about a virus, China’s Communist Party, a New World Order or elite interests trying to control the world. There is a lot more that I could have written, especially regarding the over one billion abortions that have taken place in the world over the past several decades, the advance of the so-called LGBT agenda and much more.

I firmly believe that the extraordinary and truly frightening, rapid spread of this unusual virus, the imposition of extreme measures to try to contain it and the resulting grave danger it poses to the economic and social health of many nations, is only the first phase of an accounting for the massive turning away from God and his laws of love in most nations of the world. The manner in which we respond to this first trial will, I believe, determine what catastrophes we may face again in the very near future.

That is, the Wuhan virus pandemic is a spiritual warning to a world that has almost totally turned away from God and is acting like the Jews at the bottom of Mount Horeb who built a pagan Golden Calf to worship instead of God who performed many great miracles and saved them from bondage to Pharoah and whom Moses was still encountering on top of the mountain.

We are still in great danger until we dramatically change our ways.

I do not yet see that happening.

Unless there is a major return to our Christian heritage and beliefs, this pandemic will be remembered as only a minor irritant compared to what else the true Lord of the World will permit to bring us back to our senses.

LifeSite’s other writers have very admirably covered many spiritual and moral issues related to the pandemic.