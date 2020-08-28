Are Trump-inspired ‘America First’ conservatives becoming heart and soul of GOP?

PETITION: No to radical mandatory mask mandates! Sign the petition here.

August 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Bobby Jindal, where have you been these past eleven years?

For those of you who’ve forgotten who Bobby Jindal is — and I don’t blame you — may I remind you that he was the Governor of Louisiana from 2008 until 2016. During that time he was touted as a possible top-tier contender for president.

But Jindal, an Indian-American who converted to Catholicism in college, saw his star crash and burn literally overnight after delivering an abysmal response to President Obama’s State of the Union address in 2009. He tried to run for president in 2016 but gained next to no traction. Eventually, he endorsed Marco Rubio.

Jindal has remained largely quiet during the Trump presidency. He wrote an article in December of 2019 about “populist patriots” rejecting the establishment. But other than that, he’s been rather muted. Until this past weekend.

In an essay published in the Wall Street Journal Sunday, Jindal argued that the “new world order” touted by George H. W. Bush in the 1990s is “no longer relevant.” He urged Republicans to reject the party’s old talking points about trade, immigration, and foreign policy. Voters are looking to “back candidates that pledge to continue [Trump’s] fight against elites in both parties,” he declared. Republicans should embrace his nationalist platform.

Although Jindal has largely been relegated to political obscurity, he’s clearly betting on the growth of the America First movement within the GOP. If he becomes more boisterous in his support for Trump’s brand of populism in the coming years, he might just add an element of intrigue to what’s shaping up to be a titanic battle for the heart and soul of the Republican Party come 2024.

As it stands currently, former Trump ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is without a doubt the Deep State’s pick for president. She’s the Jeb Bush of the 2024 race. Neocons and the establishment love her. Fox News and CNBC went gaga over her speech at the Republican National Convention this week. An imperialist through and through, she’s made the rounds to every major interest group on the right over the last few years, including the influential American Israel Political Action Committee. Current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Pence would likely be her biggest competitors.

The nationalist lane to the nomination is a bit more crowded. It’s arguably composed of Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, Senators Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton, and even possibly Donald Trump Jr. Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have also been mentioned as repeat candidates.

Whoever runs, it's going to be a bloodbath. Deranged Never Trumpers desperately want the party back. Their desire to drag the country into endless wars and flood the American market with cheap immigrant labor is insatiable.

The open borders, Chamber of Commerce crowd will likewise do anything they can to get someone elected who’ll reverse President Trump’s anti-globalist policies — even if that means supporting Joe Biden in 2020. Look for Representative Liz Cheney, Senator Mitt Romney, and even the likes of Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw to carry water for the old guard the next four years.

I’ve written before about why the Republican Party needs to maintain the new coalition of socially conservative, blue-collar voters President Trump has forged together. Whereas the GOP can and should move to the center on economics — while also maintaining their law and order, pro-life message — Democrats can’t moderate on any social issues without infuriating their base. They’re totally beholden to the radical left. It’d be a monumental blunder for Republicans to not solidify this once-in-a-generation realignment.

Donald Trump Jr. told The Hill newspaper recently that, “we’re still the party of endless wars and there are still some neocons who are really into that and we are not. My father is not … I just think that mentality is really out of place in the Republican Party right now but there are going to be those dinosaurs who do not evolve.”

He’s absolutely right. It’s high-time America First, religious conservatives kicked to the curb once and for all establishment, weak-kneed, country-club RINOs who treat the US like a multinational corporation and who only care about the size of the Gross Domestic Product. The future of the party, and arguably the country, depends on it.