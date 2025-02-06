Argentina joins a growing number of countries fighting against gender ideology

(LifeSiteNews) — On January 24, Dutch PVV leader Geert Wilders endorsed Donald Trump’s executive order affirming that there are two biological sexes. On February 5, Argentina’s presidential office announced that President Javier Milei would be signing a ban on sex change “treatments” for minors under the age of 18—including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones—and taking some steps to ensure that trans-identifying male convicts are not incarcerated in male prisons.

“Gender ideology taken to the extreme and applied to children by force or psychological coercion simply constitutes child abuse,” Milei government said in a published statement. “Children do not have the cognitive maturity to make decisions about irreversible processes.” Criminals, they added, will be housed in the prison which aligns with their “registered gender” at the time of their committed offence(s), and no criminal guilty of sex crimes will be housed in a female prison facility.

“This decision will permit a much more reasonable system that guarantees the security of all women inmates and ends the insanity pushed by the nefarious gender ideology,” Milei’s spokesman Manuel Adorni stated at a press conference. He added that the ban on sex change “treatments” was decided due to similar decisions made in Sweden, Finland, the UK, and the United States in order to protect the health of children.

Argentine LGBT activists have already mobilized to oppose Milei, who has been a vocal opponent of social liberalism. In a speech at Davos in 2024, Milei condemned “population control,” feminism, and “the bloody abortion agenda.” Earlier this year, he once again confronted the attendees of the World Economic Forum, stating unequivocally that: “Gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse!” One anti-gender ideology activist who was present in Davos noted that despite the press backlash, the attendees “almost all agree with him.”

On Saturday February 1, thousands of LGBT activists rallied to oppose Milei’s Davos comments, dubbing their protest “The March of Anti-Fascist and Anti-Racist Pride,” which they presumably felt sounded less offensive than “The March to Support the Genital Mutilation of Children.” The protest didn’t work, and LGBT activists have responded to Milei’s declaration: “The president cannot modify a law by decree. And if he tries we will go to the judiciary and the Inter-American Court if necessary.”

They also inaccurately insisted that sex changes for minors are already illegal, but did not explain why they oppose Milei’s move nonetheless. Manuel Adorni told the press in a statement that Milei would be repealing a 2012 identity legislation provision that does permit these practices as long as the minor has the permission of a parent or a guardian.

Milei, however, has openly declared war on progressive policies—and has noted that he has plenty of company. “What once seemed like the absolute global hegemony of the woke left in politics and educational institutions, in the media, in supranational organizations, or even in forums like Davos, has begun to crumble,” said Milei. One example of this is the growing global movement in opposition to “gender-affirming care,” which he called “scandalous experiments” in which “healthy children are being irreversibly harmed through hormone treatments and mutilation.”

After a decade of total dominance, the transgender movement is finally facing the robust opposition their horrifying agenda deserves.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

