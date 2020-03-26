As coronavirus shuts down whole countries, trans demands look more and more insane

March 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — We have all seen many powerful images and poignant stories over the past several weeks: Italians out on their balconies, singing folk songs so they can be together while they are alone in quarantine; an elderly Italian priest infected with coronavirus who gave up the ventilator he was on to a younger person and passed away; the photographs of stunned and battle-weary health care workers after long shifts on the front lines. These are pictures and stories from the new world we have entered together, and we do not know how long we must be here or what lies on the other side.

If you read VICE, however, you might discover that “poignant” means something entirely different to a certain type of activist. According to Diana Tourjee: “The lack of options for simple panties are a poignant example of how deeply society actively disinvests in trans women.” I suspect Tourjee doesn’t know what “poignant” means, because if she did she would not be applying it to a situation where males identifying as women are struggling with their choices in underclothing. This sort of thing has always been ridiculous, but in the context of a global pandemic, it is much more obviously so to many more people.

Some activists are starting to realize this, as transgender demands suddenly plunge down the priority list. “Sex change” surgeries that LGBT activists claim are essential have suddenly turned out not to be when genuinely essential services are necessary and trans gender-bending suddenly becomes a luxury. And now, according to one source speaking to The Mirror, “Tory ministers look poised to shelve major reforms making it easier for transgender people to change their legal gender ... big changes to the Gender Recognition Act will be delayed indefinitely after they became embroiled in a row.”

The U.K.’s Tory government announced in 2017 that they were committed to changing the status quo, where transgender people needed to get a medical diagnosis in order to change how legal documents list their sex, which could be done only after living for two years “in their acquired gender” and obtaining two medical reports testifying to their gender dysphoria. Then–prime minister Theresa May stated that these changes would effectively “streamline and demedicalize” the process of legally getting one’s sex classification changed, announcing that “[b]eing trans is not an illness and it shouldn’t be treated as such.” (The Tories, who also spearheaded the redefinition of marriage, have been nearly as radical as the progressive politicians on matters of sexuality.)

Unexpectedly, May’s move triggered enormous pushback from critics, including left-wing feminists, who objected to the idea that males would be permitted in female-only spaces, and the government decided to hold a consultation on the matter. That was 18 months ago — the plan closed in October of 2018 — and as long ago as July, the Tories were promising that a plan was imminent. But no action — or even announcement — has been forthcoming. According to the Mirror’s source, “Boris Johnson just doesn’t want the fight. We just won’t talk about it. If anyone asks the response will be, ‘we’re thinking about it.’”

Penny Mordaunt, who was the equalities minister for Theresa May, was shuffled out by Johnson in favor of Liz Truss, who has faced calls by both her predecessor and trans activists to take action on the file. Laura Russell of Stonewall demanded action, stating that “[r]eforming the Gender Recognition Act will simply make it easier for trans people to live their day to day lives, by making it less complicated to get the right gender on their birth certificate. It’s important the UK Government remains committed to trans equality and to reforming the Gender Recognition Act.” Many Tory M.P.s, however, do not feel the same way — a 2018 poll indicated that a mere 9% of them supported “self-identification of gender.”

A Government Equalities Office spokesperson stated: “It is vital that the next steps on any potential reform of the Gender Recognition Act are carefully planned and have the right backing. We had more than 100,000 responses to our consultation, and will announce more details on our proposed next steps in due course.” As the source noted, they assured everyone that they were still thinking about it — but many are certain now that Boris Johnson has no desire to kick the hornet’s nest all over again. He has other priorities to worry about.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads — and with it, the potential to transform our way of life — there is a chance that a fundamental reordering of our priorities could damage the influence of the trans activists. They do not have widespread public support for their most radical demands, they dominate the public discussion with the assistance of the media, and gender ideology is resulting in a massive and dangerous spike in children identifying as the opposite sex. Trans activists are wreaking havoc on our society, and with a pandemic, a potential depression, and loud cracking sounds emanating from society’s foundations, perhaps people will finally lose patience with their insane demands.

