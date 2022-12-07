Assisted suicide is on the rise in Canada, killing the most vulnerable in the name of ‘mercy’

On tonight's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I sit down with Alex Schadenberg, executive director and international chair of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

(LifeSiteNews) — On tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I sit down with Alex Schadenberg, executive director and international chair of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, for a conversation about the despicable insanity of assisted suicide in Canada.

To kick off the episode, I ask Schadenberg to get into the details about the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) law, adopted in 2021 through the passage of Bill C-7. Increasing numbers of people are deciding to end their lives because of poverty or because they can’t find the medical care they need.

I also ask him whether he thinks euthanasia will eventually be expanded to “severely ill” infants, a truly horrendous idea floated by the Quebec College of Physicians.

“Legalizing euthanasia for newborns totally changes the landscape of the issue of killing,” Schadenberg says. “Now, why do I say that? They sold this concept of euthanasia to Canadians and they sold it to people all over the world for the same reason of, ‘It’s my choice. It’s my autonomy. My body, my choice, my freedom … I decide.'”

“The newborn can’t ask for it. The newborn has no autonomy per se,” he adds. “So you’re now saying, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to allow this based on killing someone because we consider their life not worth living.'”

For much more with Alex Schadenberg, listen to tonight’s episode below or watch the interview above. Be sure to check back daily with LifeSiteNews for our continuing coverage of this ongoing issue.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

