Assisted suicide is on the rise in Canada, killing the most vulnerable in the name of ‘mercy’

(LifeSiteNews) — On tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I sit down with Alex Schadenberg, executive director and international chair of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, for a conversation about the despicable insanity of assisted suicide in Canada.
To kick off the episode, I ask Schadenberg to get into the details about the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) law, adopted in 2021 through the passage of Bill C-7. Increasing numbers of people are deciding to end their lives because of poverty or because they can’t find the medical care they need.
I also ask him whether he thinks euthanasia will eventually be expanded to “severely ill” infants, a truly horrendous idea floated by the Quebec College of Physicians.
RELATED: Canada’s assisted suicide regime would be seen as legalized murder at any other time in history
“Legalizing euthanasia for newborns totally changes the landscape of the issue of killing,” Schadenberg says. “Now, why do I say that? They sold this concept of euthanasia to Canadians and they sold it to people all over the world for the same reason of, ‘It’s my choice. It’s my autonomy. My body, my choice, my freedom … I decide.'”
“The newborn can’t ask for it. The newborn has no autonomy per se,” he adds. “So you’re now saying, ‘Oh, we’re actually going to allow this based on killing someone because we consider their life not worth living.'”
For much more with Alex Schadenberg, listen to tonight’s episode below or watch the interview above. Be sure to check back daily with LifeSiteNews for our continuing coverage of this ongoing issue.
The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.
It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.
We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.
The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.
It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.
We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.