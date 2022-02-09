Australia’s new Digital Identity system would give tyrannical politicians ‘total control’

Australia’s federal and state politicians and bureaucracies have revealed beyond any reasonable doubt that they are willing to attack citizens’ rights when it suits their purposes.

CANBERRA (LifeSiteNews) — It sounds bland enough. According to the Australian federal government, the proposed bill to have a Digital Identity system, which is to apply to everyone, is necessary because “effective governance of the system is essential to the efficient operation of, and instilling public trust and confidence in, the system.”

Problem is, the Australian government has lost all credibility. Over the last two years of the “pandemic,” Australian governments have shown that they cannot be trusted even to protect fundamental democratic institutions, basic human rights – especially the right to health privacy – and the independent rule of law.

For a large part of the population, confidence in government has evaporated – and rightly so. Politicians and government bureaucrats have demonstrated repeatedly that they do not serve the people. Instead, they issue orders and punish anyone who disobeys. In most parts of the country, failure to accede to mandates to get injected with an experimental gene therapy means being locked out of society and losing employment. In what sense is this “effective governance”?

The digital ID concept is not new. In the 1980s, Bob Hawke’s Labor Government pushed hard to introduce Identity Card legislation but it was defeated. It is more important to resist it this time around. Digital systems can allow total control over everything a citizen does. In the first instance it would include healthcare and extend the use of the already appalling Covid-19 digital certificates that are needed to get into venues and most workplaces.

It will not stop there. A digital identity will allow all telecommunications to be monitored and control access to government services, social media, financial services, and travel. Total power, in other words.

The proposal would be bad enough if Australian governments and the public service more or less served the public most of the time. Creating a digital ID system that has the potential to be abused at some point would still not be a risk worth taking. The government’s claims that it would lead to more “efficient operation”, or allow it to crack down on black market activity, are, at best, benefits that do not outweigh the risks. The benefits are minor, couched in the usual meaningless management jargon used by governments to hide more insidious intentions. The truth is that digital IDs offer more control, and that is what governments find impossible to resist.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stand for Medical Freedom & Boycott T-Mobile! Show Petition Text 6821 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition T-Mobile, the multi-billion dollar mobile phone company and network provider, has announced that it will FIRE all employees who do not get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine by April!



That's right: Even with the Supreme Court's recent decision to block Joe Biden's unconstitutional, nationwide, employer vaccination mandate, T-Mobile plans trudge forward with one of their own, potentially leaving thousands of people without work simply for opting against getting the shot.



This is unacceptable, and T-Mobile must face consequences for their attempts to stifle their employees' medical autonomy.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this important petition calling on T-Mobile's executive leadership to abandon any and all plans that target and discriminate against unvaccinated workers and use their livelihood(s) as leverage to obtain manipulative medical compliance.



Even though the Supreme Court ruled less than a month ago in a 6-3 vote that Joe Biden's OSHA vaccine mandate, which would have required all U.S. employers with more than 100 workers to implement their own vaccination requirement, could NOT go into effect, the White House practically begged employers to do so anyway of their own volition in the aftermath.



And, as it turns out, some companies are jumping on the Biden bandwagon, and T-Mobile is one of them...



A recent internal memo from the company states that every employee with "regular or occasional" access to T-Mobile offices must have both Covid shots by February 21st (less than three weeks from now!) or be placed on unpaid leave immediately.



However, if they fail to do so by April 2nd, they will be fired permanently.



In fact, T-Mobile has already created its own vaccine passport called the "Magenta Pass" as an enforcement mechanism for this intrusive policy.



It should go without saying that everyone, everywhere should be able to opt against getting this experimental shot -- be it for medical, ethical, faith-based, or simply personal reasons -- without it affecting their ability to make a living and provide for their families.



But, as is evidenced by this new requirement, T-Mobile seems to disagree -- even after the Supreme Court ruled that Biden's attempted federal mandate for working Americans could not go into effect!



T-Mobile has attempted to acknowledge the hardship that this policy will cause for many of their employees, with their head of human resources recently claiming "we understand that for some, this means you must make a deeply personal decision."



But, nonetheless, it seems that the company is moving full-speed-ahead with their vaccination mandate, which will inevitably result in the targeting, penalization, and, ultimately, termination of thousands of employees.



They deserve better, and, until they get it, T-Mobile is no longer worthy of our business or our support.



So please, take a minute to SIGN and SHARE this petition to T-Mobile's executive leadership demanding that they discontinue their plans to require the experimental Covid-19 vaccine for their employees, or face a widespread boycott for refusing to acknowledge workers' inherent medical autonomy.





Whether it's T-Mobile or any other company, no employer should be able to discriminate against their own workers due to their vaccination status, and intimidation tactics like this should NEVER be tolerated, let alone be accepted as normal.



So let's let them know where we all stand, and that, until they rethink and revoke their employee mandate, we will NOT continue to patronize T-Mobile going forward.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'T-Mobile to fire unvaccinated workers by April 2022, even without Biden mandate': https://www. lifesitenews.com/news/t- mobile-to-fire-unvaccinated- workers-by-april-even-without- biden-mandate/



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The proposal is even more dangerous when Australia’s federal and state politicians and bureaucracies have revealed beyond any reasonable doubt that they are willing to attack citizens’ rights when it suits their purposes. Most public servants have followed the tyrannical orders without empathy or flexibility. Apparently ordinary, decent people have tolerated a medical apartheid that resembles the social divisions in Nazi Germany. The courts offer no protection, the media parrots propaganda, and academia has been for the most part an enthusiastic participant in the despotism. There is hardly a democratic institution in the country that has not been profoundly damaged.

So in that situation what could possibly be the argument for giving governments even more power to control the lives of ordinary Australians? Currently, the federal government is going through the farce of appearing to consult with the community to maintain the pretence that we still live in a democracy. That process should not be trusted. Public protests against this legislation should be wider; it is crucial for the future of the country.

The evidence that governments do not have our best interests at heart is everywhere. Free speech is being aggressively squashed. People, including myself, who speak out have been charged with incitement, accused of a crime for wanting to get together with others of like mind to express a political view. Churchgoers have at various points been either banned outright or threatened with huge penalties if they did not follow the dictates of health bureaucrats.

Australians are being forced to show their “papers” if they want to enter a cafe, go to a workplace, or attend a sporting event. Failure to do so can attract massive fines. That this contravenes Federal Privacy law, a criminal statute, seems to bother no-one. It means we are no longer a nation of laws, and the democratic checks and balances have failed.

The potential evils of government have been revealed to anyone who is paying attention. Those people now need to focus on this proposed bill—because, if passed, it has the potential to open the door to even worse atrocities.

I have experienced the heavy hand of the government and am facing criminal charges for being an advocate of human rights. My phone and communications are likely being monitored daily; I can’t hide from them. If they’re willing to enforce their powers on me, I’m sure they are willing to do it to any law-abiding, tax-paying citizen.

Australia needs to keep a close eye on all legislations being passed. These types of legislations are turning Australia into a police-state. They are constantly trying to extend their powers to control our every move, and we won’t stand for it!

We want our God-given rights back. We want freedom to make our own decisions and to speak freely without punishment. We will not give up until our liberties are restored.

Monica Smit has been on the front line of Australia’s fight for freedom since August 2020. Most recently she is internationally recognized as Australia’s first political prisoner. She spent 22 days in solitary confinement for refusing to sign draconian bail conditions. The conditions were appealed and revoked. She is now free to continue her work.



Monica founded an organization called ‘Reignite Democracy Australia’, which now offers a business directory, a social media platform, and 100 community groups around the country, and keeps Australians informed every day with current news and resources.



She’s also working closely with political parties who respect human rights in the upcoming federal election.

Share











